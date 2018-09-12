Mara Brock Akil New Romantic Drama ‘Love Is …’

September 12, 2018 BlackPressUSA Entertainment, Featured, Film, Los Angeles Sentinel 0
Michele Weaver ("Nuri") and Will Catlett ("Yasir) in “Love Is___” Photo credit: Photo by Richard DuCree © 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / Courtesy of OWN
Michele Weaver ("Nuri") and Will Catlett ("Yasir) in “Love Is___”

By Shaquille Woods, Contributing Writer

Her artistic vision created some of television’s most groundbreaking series. Titles such as Girlfriends,Being Mary Janeand The Game, highlight her ability to tell stories reflecting the black experience. Mara Brock Akil spoke to the Los Angles Sentinel Newspaper about her new romantic drama series Love Is.

Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil and the “Love Is___” premiere in Los Angeles. Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network/Photographer: Chris FrawleyCourtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network/Photographer: Chris Frawley
Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil and the “Love Is___” premiere in Los Angeles.

The show, which premiers on the OWN Network, draws inspiration from her relationship with her husband Salim Akil. The couple produces and directs the show together.

Akil’s career started from humble beginnings. She described her first job as a production assistant.

“I started from the bottom, which was great! You’re literally the low man on the totem pole. I was the link between the writer’s office and the stage. You get to see the entire structure from that point of view. Now since I’m a showrunner, I know everybody’s role.”

Love Isbrings a different endeavor than her previous projects. Akil never intended to produce the show. The idea started from audience interactions.

“It actually came from trying to answer a sincere question that was asked from me. There would be moments where people would ask me how do I manage to handle it all,” said Akil.

“Joan in Girlfriendsrepresented that character that I was exploring creatively about the question. Can women have it all? People thought I did. I’ve had conversations with my audience, more specifically black women, leading the conversation.”

This sparked a journey to create something vulnerable. She explained the importance of sharing her authentic relationship experience.

“Every project is vulnerable because your name is on it. Not just for me but also for the people I care about. People can see the reflections. I’m not putting my art out just for judgment. I’m putting it out their for conversation but in that space you will come across judgment. There is a vulnerability to that,” Akil explained.

“The images you are seeing in Love Isare the images that I had in my head 20 something years ago but I did not know how to execute it. My goal was to take my own story and be that bold with it. I’m so happy to have a partner that trust me even at his own most vulnerable state.”

Love Istackles sensitive topics from relationship hardships to co-parenting. In a powerful scene, main characters Yuri, played by Michele Weaver, and Yasir, played by Will Catlett, created an intense scene involving parenting.

“The show gives voice to the challenges of co-parenting. The complexities of the absentee father are something that I wanted to show. I was very scared and nervous about that because everyone in that scene had to be fully represented. I never believed anyone was a bad guy because that image has been exploited time and time again,” said Akil.

“…for societal reasons, for historical reasons, or possibly the trauma we experienced, our children are launching into their lives with deficient because of our own baggage. I think if we can open that conversation up a little we can reach each other.”

Mara Brock Akil directing “Love Is___” with actors Will Catlett ("Yasir") and Tyrone Marshall Brown ("Sean").Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Mara Brock Akil directing “Love Is___” with actors Will Catlett (“Yasir”) and Tyrone Marshall Brown (“Sean”).

Love Is shines light the authenticity of black love. The characters, the settings, the drama, all convey the reality of what love encompasses.

“I really believe love is achievable in all aspect of our lives. From the personal journey, to the romantic journey, the friendship journey, if we define and design it for ourselves we will achieve that reality. It will come with a lot of effort with stumbles and starts to eventually develop,” said Akil.

Love Is has been renewed for a second season on the OWN Network. Check local listings for more information.

Related Articles

Entertainment

Winfrey, ‘Selma’ Filmmaker Team on New Drama Series for OWN

February 3, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment 0

LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and the director of the Oscar-nominated movie “Selma” are creating a drama series for Winfrey’s TV channel. The project from Winfrey and filmmaker Ava DuVernay is inspired by the Natalie Baszile novel “Queen Sugar,” Read More

Entertainment

Oprah’s Network Plans Series on NFL’s Michael Sam

May 15, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment 0

  NEW YORK (AP) — The Oprah Winfrey Network says it plans to produce a documentary series following the life of Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team. The series will take an up-close look at the man recently drafted Read More

Featured

Russell Simmons Inspires Youth with “Keep The Peace” Program

August 7, 2017 NNPAFreddie Featured, National 0

By Shaquille Woods (Los Angeles Sentinel/NNPA Member) Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons recently hosted an event for RushCard’s “Keep The Peace” initiative at the University of Southern California; over 75 young people from southern Los Angeles filled the room. Simmons, who co-founded the prepaid debit card Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.