Make Your Voice Heard on Gentrification in The Neck

March 22, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Economy, Real Estate 0

By The Charleston Chronicle

Change is happening fast in the 5.6-square-mile area of upper Charleston and lower North Charleston known as The Neck. As more high tech businesses and trendy restaurants move into the area, residents and existing businesses are feeling the impact – for better and worse.

On Thursday, March 21, 6:00-8:00 pm at Burke High, Charleston Promise Neighborhood will sponsor a community conversation on gentrification in The Neck.  The event will also include an expert panel discussion and community resource fair and is free to all who attend.

Among the resources that may help families navigate the challenges and opportunities that gentrification brings will include information on:

·         property taxes

·         home improvements

·         legal supports

·         health insurance

·         employment

·         housing

·         earned income opportunities

·         and more.


Participating organization will include: Charleston Housing Authority, Palmetto Community Action Partnership, Department of Social Services, First National Bank and the Center for Heirs Property Preservation.

As part of its effort to engage community residents in its work, Charleston Promise Neighborhood convenes a group of interested residents to advise it on community matters. This group, known as the CPN Community Engagement Council, initiated and made possible this forum on gentrification.

“People’s lives are already being affected by the rapid growth in The Neck. We want to hear what residents think about the changes they have seen and prepare them for the inevitable changes ahead,” said Sherrie Snipes-Williams, CEO of Charleston Promise Neighborhood.

The Charleston Promise Neighborhood is an area rich in human assets but poor in resources and opportunity, with 93.4% of students living in poverty. Charleston Promise Neighborhood’s mission is to help students in The Neck graduate from high school prepared for success in the workforce, military or college.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

