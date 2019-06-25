Made in DC Pop-Up Comes to Reagan Airport

fbpx
WASHINGTON INFORMER — Kristi Whitfield, director of the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development and Rahama Wright, the founder and CEO of Shea Yeleen Health and Beauty, celebrated the grand opening of the Made in DC retail pop-up at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on June 13.

Kristi Whitfield and Rahama Wright (Photo by: James Partlow IV | DSLBD)
By WI Web Staff

The Made in DC pop-up has the support of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and works in conjunction with the airport’s concessions management contractor MarketPlace Development.

Products from D.C. businesses will include apothecary, apparel, art, food, jewelry and stationary items.

The Made in DC retail pop-up will be located pre-security in Terminal B/C.

