Macy’s ‘My Stylist’ Program Makes Every Shopper Feel Like Celebrities

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Macy’s stores in Metro Center in Washington, D.C.; Annapolis, Montgomery, Md.; Fashion Center at Pentagon City, Va; Springfield, Va and Tysons Corner Center in Virginia are among the 160 nationwide that are treating customers like pampered celebrities.

The retail giant’s “My Stylist@Macy’s” program has become a hit, allowing for the convenience of personal shopping and the ability to make in-store appointments online.

The goal of the free service is to help shoppers find the perfect items for themselves and to also guide customers in selecting items and gifts for family and friends.

“In August 2015, Macy’s launched the My Stylist@Macy’s program focused on personal shopping and styling services to help our customers prepare for all of life’s special moments,” said Bonnie Cole, of MyStylist@Macy’s Metro Center. “The service is also free for all customers.”

The program has proven successful and customers have shown their approval, particularly during the holiday season when tens of thousands of bargain-hunters and style-seekers join in the shopping frenzy of Black Friday.

For instance, the Herald Square flagship store, located between the two most trafficked retail corners in the world – on 34th Street between Broadway and Seventh Avenue. The iconic New York Macy’s store sees over 250,000 shoppers in one day.

Macy’s employees said there’s no greater rush in retail than to see the doors open and have thousands upon thousands of holiday shoppers streaming in looking for the best deals of the season.

That holds true even during non-holidays because the wildly popular and complimentary My Stylist@Macy’s service offers shoppers the latest trends in fashion and accessories – which many endorse as the perfect look for any occasion.

Additionally, the service offers corporate sales services for work-related gifting.

Whether it is hunting for holiday gifts, packing for an extended business trip or treating oneself to a brand new seasonal wardrobe, the personalized service provided by each My Stylist@Macy’s stylist guarantees an enhanced shopping experience.

The beauty of the service is that there is never a minimum required, only the desire to shop for the best brands and latest looks in fashion, accessories and home.

“My Stylist@Macy’s is a unique addition to the shopping experience that is truly personalized,” Cole said. “Customers come in looking for a variety of pieces for different occasions ranging from casual work attire to an outfit for a night out on the town as well as the perfect gift for loved ones,” she said.

Cole continued:

“My Stylist@Macy’s is a fast, fun and free service for all customers. The appointment includes personalized pulls and a private fitting room in the My Stylist office.”

Macy’s has also made it easy for shoppers to book an appointment, which can be done online by answering simple questions that will help one of retail store’s personal stylists get started.

For more information about the My Stylist@Macy’s program or to book an appointment, visit https://www.macys.com/social/my-stylist/.

To see if your local Macy’s offers the My Stylist@Macy’s service, click here.

