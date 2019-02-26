Macy’s ‘My Stylist’ Program Makes Every Shopper Feel Like Celebrities

February 26, 2019 Stacy M. Brown Business, Commentary, Fashion, Lifestyle, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown 0
My Stylist@Macy’s is a fast, fun and free service for all customers. The appointment includes personalized pulls and a private fitting room in the My Stylist office.
My Stylist@Macy’s is a fast, fun and free service for all customers. The appointment includes personalized pulls and a private fitting room in the My Stylist office.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Macy’s stores in Metro Center in Washington, D.C.; Annapolis, Montgomery, Md.; Fashion Center at Pentagon City, Va; Springfield, Va and Tysons Corner Center in Virginia are among the 160 nationwide that are treating customers like pampered celebrities.

The retail giant’s “My Stylist@Macy’s” program has become a hit, allowing for the convenience of personal shopping and the ability to make in-store appointments online.

The goal of the free service is to help shoppers find the perfect items for themselves and to also guide customers in selecting items and gifts for family and friends.

“In August 2015, Macy’s launched the My Stylist@Macy’s program focused on personal shopping and styling services to help our customers prepare for all of life’s special moments,” said Bonnie Cole, of MyStylist@Macy’s Metro Center. “The service is also free for all customers.”

The program has proven successful and customers have shown their approval, particularly during the holiday season when tens of thousands of bargain-hunters and style-seekers join in the shopping frenzy of Black Friday.

For instance, the Herald Square flagship store, located between the two most trafficked retail corners in the world – on 34th Street between Broadway and Seventh Avenue. The iconic New York Macy’s store sees over 250,000 shoppers in one day.

Macy’s employees said there’s no greater rush in retail than to see the doors open and have thousands upon thousands of holiday shoppers streaming in looking for the best deals of the season.

That holds true even during non-holidays because the wildly popular and complimentary My Stylist@Macy’s service offers shoppers the latest trends in fashion and accessories – which many endorse as the perfect look for any occasion.

Additionally, the service offers corporate sales services for work-related gifting.

Whether it is hunting for holiday gifts, packing for an extended business trip or treating oneself to a brand new seasonal wardrobe, the personalized service provided by each My Stylist@Macy’s stylist guarantees an enhanced shopping experience.

The beauty of the service is that there is never a minimum required, only the desire to shop for the best brands and latest looks in fashion, accessories and home.

“My Stylist@Macy’s is a unique addition to the shopping experience that is truly personalized,” Cole said. “Customers come in looking for a variety of pieces for different occasions ranging from casual work attire to an outfit for a night out on the town as well as the perfect gift for loved ones,” she said.

Cole continued:

“My Stylist@Macy’s is a fast, fun and free service for all customers. The appointment includes personalized pulls and a private fitting room in the My Stylist office.”

Macy’s has also made it easy for shoppers to book an appointment, which can be done online by answering simple questions that will help one of retail store’s personal stylists get started.

For more information about the My Stylist@Macy’s program or to book an appointment, visit  https://www.macys.com/social/my-stylist/.

To see if your local Macy’s offers the My Stylist@Macy’s service, click here.

Advertisements
About Stacy M. Brown 190 Articles
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Twitter

Related Articles

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is certified 33x Platinum
Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Still Reigns Supreme

September 1, 2018 BlackPressUSA Entertainment, Music 2

Recent sales numbers have erroneously suggested that the late Michael Jackson is no longer the King of Pop. […read more]

Advertisements
Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor
Black History

Stacey Abrams: ‘It ain’t Over until it’s Over’

November 9, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Black History, Community, Featured, National, News, NNPA Newswire, NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive, Politics 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — By Thursday, two days after Republican Brian Kemp declared victory, Abrams is still calling for every vote to be counted and she’s hoping that the results will at least be enough for a runoff, if absentee ballots don’t push her over the top altogether. […read more]

Advertisements
Photo: Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (left) and Reverend Al Sharpton of the National Action Network are concerned about the proposed nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
#NNPA BlackPress

New York City Council Ignoring ‘Unintended Consequences’ in Discussing Menthol Ban

January 28, 2019 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Commentary, Community, Featured, Health, Law, Lifestyle, National, News, NNPA Newswire, Politics 8

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “So, here we are proposing another policy that will put the police front and center in enforcing that policy and it’s going to be enforced in communities of color, our poor and black communities and this doesn’t make sense,” said Major Neill Franklin, the executive director of Law Enforcement Against Prohibition – or LEAP. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.