Luwanda Jenkins Named First Black Director of Executive Alliance

October 28, 2018 Special to the AFRO Afro, Black History, Community 0
Luwanda Jenkins (Courtesy Photo)
Luwanda Jenkins
By Deborah Bailey, Special to the AFRO

Luwanda Jenkins is transferring years of civic service for the State of Maryland to a new role in advancing women’s leadership.  Jenkins, the first Black Executive Director for the Executive Alliance, comes to her work with years of statewide policy experience, as a former Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate and senior staffer during the Schaffer, Glendening and O’Malley administrations.

“The research that our organization has done affirms that when women have a seat at the table in leadership roles, organizations perform better,” Jenkins said.

As the first African American Executive Director for the Executive Alliance, in a state with a Black population close to 30%, Jenkins says she understands the work needed to advance women of color to leadership roles throughout Maryland.

“We know that where women of color are concerned,” Jenkins said. “We still need to gain greater diversity to assure that women of color are part of the equation as well,” Jenkins said.

“We need to do more to ensure that women of color have a place at corporate boards and other boards of influence, whether they be school boards across the state of Maryland, or other regulatory boards that make decisions about the day-to-day lives of Marylanders,” she continued.

The Executive Alliance was founded in 1993, by a group of professional women, including founding member and AFRO Publisher, Frances Murphy Draper, to promote women’s advancement in professional and executive roles in Maryland. Originally named, Network 2000, the organization changed its name to the Executive Alliance in 2016 in recognition of an expansion in advocacy, education and mentorship of women in corporate and civic board leadership across the State.

Jenkins has also taken on a role to support The Elijah Cummings Youth Program, a leadership development program focusing on youth in Maryland’s 7th congressional district.

“I am excited about the opportunity to connect with young people and their families across the district to advance this important leadership program – one that prepares our young people with a global experience to become 21st century leaders with an international perspective,” Jenkins said.

All programming, including a trip to Israel for Elijah Cummings Youth Program participants, is done collaboratively between Congressman Cummings and the Baltimore Jewish Council.

“This is an exciting time,” said Jenkins.  “The Executive Alliance and The Elijah Cummings Youth program are incredible vehicles to support advancement for women and youth of color.  These programs are what our future will look like,” she said.

This article was originally published in The Afro

Related Articles

Op-Ed

Women are Wired Differently

March 18, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Women are Wired Differently

By Cheryl Pearson-McNeil NNPA Columnist   As I write, Chaka Khan’s empowering “I’m Every Woman” loops in my head – like a soundtrack. (By the way, have you seen her lately? All slim, trim and more fabulous than ever).  It’s Women’s History Month and the lyrics to Read More

Op-Ed

To Be Equal: National Urban League Launches $70 Million Jobs Rebuild America Initiative

January 14, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on To Be Equal: National Urban League Launches $70 Million Jobs Rebuild America Initiative

By Marc H. Morial NNPA Columnist “We urge that a comprehensive jobs program be developed and executed by way of a partnership that includes government, the private sector and the nation’s non-profit community.” November 7 National Urban League letter to President Obama, John Boehner and Nancy Read More

Jackie Jeter is president of the ATU’s Local 689.(Courtesy photo)
Afro

Jeter Serves as a Groundbreaking Voice in Metro

October 15, 2018 Special to the AFRO Afro, Community, Transportation 0

THE AFRO — The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, has made great strides since starting in the position, not only because she’s the first Black woman to fill it, but also because of her accomplishments. […read more]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.