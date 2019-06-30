Lowcountry Food Bank Grant from Carnival Foundation supports BackPack Buddies program to fight childhood hunger

fbpx
Photo by Oleg Magni | Pexels.com

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Lowcountry Food Bank announced June 17 that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Carnival Foundation to help fight childhood hunger in Charleston County.

The grant helps fund the BackPack Buddies program, a weekend hunger-relief program that ensures children have adequate amounts of healthy food to eat at home on the weekends, enabling them to succeed in school and in life.

The BackPack Buddies program, initiated in 2006, helps to alleviate weekend hunger among food-insecure public schoolchildren by distributing packs of nutritious and kid-friendly food each Friday during the school year (38 weeks total). The LCFB works closely with its 20 partner schools in Charleston County to identify the most chronically food-insecure children. A typical pack contains approximately four pounds of easy-to-open foods balanced across all of the food groups.

During the 2019-2020 school year, more than 1,400 children at risk of hunger in Charleston county schools will be enrolled in BackPack Buddies. The goal of the program is to distribute more than 53,000 packs of weekend food during the school year and distribute more than 159,000 pounds of food to the students enrolled in the program.

“We are so pleased that the Carnival Foundation is supporting another school year of BackPack Buddies to help fight childhood hunger in Charleston County,” said Pat Walker, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO. “Their generous commitment ensures that food-insecure children have access to nutritious food over the weekends while school is in session.”

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

