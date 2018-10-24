Los Angeles Chargers Announce Prices for General Seating at New LA Stadium

By Amanda Scurlock

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday the start of sales for all general seating inside the new LA Stadium being built in Inglewood and opening in 2020.

Despite speculation about high ticket prices and large payments for a stadium seat license (SSL), the Chargers are offering more than 26,000 seats priced between $50 and $90 per seat, per game with an associated SSL payment of only $100 for each seat.

“We’re excited that every seat inside the new stadium is finally on sale,” said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. “Each decision throughout this process has been made with the fan in mind, and we think the pricing announced today reflects this fact. When you look at the pricing levels for general seating, you can confidently say there is a season ticket opportunity for just about everyone. I think this model also reflects our view that it’s not just about pricing for one person. A family of four should be able to buy season tickets for the entire family and not need a second mortgage to do so.”

Pricing for general seating is as follows:

Season ticket sales for these seats – which comprise approximately 75 percent of the new LA Stadium – open first to current Chargers Season Ticket Members the week of October 22nd and then to Chargers Wait List Members.

While 2018 Season Ticket Memberships for Chargers games at StubHub Center are sold out, fans can still earn priority status in the new LA Stadium seat selection process by visiting fightforla.com and joining the wait list.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.