Looking for Civic Education tools and strategies? Register Now for CRFC’s 2019 “More Perfect Union” Summer Institute!

By The Chicago Crusader

Prepare Your Students for the U.S. Constitution Test

July 25-26, 2019

9 am – 3 pm

Schiff Hardin LLP

233 S. Wacker Drive Suite 7100

This professional development institute will help 7th and 8th-grade teachers deepen and reinforce their students’ knowledge of our system of government, preparing them for the U.S. Constitution Test.

Teachers will learn how to implement the More Perfect Union curriculum, which provides dynamic lessons and strategies that will show students how the Constitution applies to their lives and help them gain the skills and attitudes necessary to become active and engaged citizens. The curriculum, which connects to both CRFC’s Edward J. Lewis II Lawyers In the Classroom and the Action-Based Communities (ABC) Project programs, contains extended response questions and a bank of alternative assessments.

Teachers who attend the 2-day More Perfect Union Summer Institute will be eligible to receive an attorney partner as part of the Edward J. Lewis II Lawyers in the Classroom Program.

Featured Lessons Include:

Examining the Preamble —Attendees learn about the preamble while participating in civil conversation about President Obama’s “More Perfect Union” speech.

—Attendees learn about the preamble while participating in civil conversation about President Obama’s “More Perfect Union” speech. Looking at the Bill of Rights through Students’ Eyes —Do Students’ Rights End at the Schoolhouse door? Attendees participate in a moot court focusing on Tinker v. Des Moines.

—Do Students’ Rights End at the Schoolhouse door? Attendees participate in a moot court focusing on Tinker v. Des Moines. Understanding the Electoral College—Attendees take part in a simulated commission to help students understand how the electoral college works.

Lunch will be provided.

For further information please contact Tiffani Watson at (312) 663-9057 ext. 205.

CRFC is a CPS-approved provider. Attendees will receive 12 CPDUs.

Register Here.