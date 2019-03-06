Local Teen Civil Rights Activist Speaks on Unity Throughout Charleston

By the Charleston Chronicle.

Ke’Von Singleton is a senior at First Baptist School and a local filmmaker that speaks on unity throughout Charleston. Singleton has become a known name around local officials.

Singleton has spoken around the Charleston area, starting at the YWCA’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Business and Professionals Breakfast. He quoted Dr. King with saying “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

In June 2018, the budding filmmaker took home second place at the National History Day competition with his documentary centered around Dr. King and the compromise between the city of Atlanta and the Coca-Cola company entitled “Atlanta: The City Too Busy To Hate.”

The documentary was showcased at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. After the speech at the MLK Breakfast, Ke’Von was given the opportunity to speak at the Inaugural Black History Banquet sponsored by the Charleston County Republican Party.

Ke’Von quoted Theodore Bikel and said “No doubt, unity is something to be desired, to be striven for, but it cannot be willed by mere declarations.”

Ke’Von was recently invited to attend the City Council Meeting by Mayor Tecklenburg, where Ke’Von said, “We all can agree that right now the U.S is in a great deal of controversy. Why can’t Charleston be the catalyst for change? Let’s show the U.S what unity actually is.”

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

