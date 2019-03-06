Local Teen Civil Rights Activist Speaks on Unity Throughout Charleston

March 6, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Community, Film 0
ity of Charleston Mayor and Ke’Von Singleton (Photo by: charlestonchronicle.net)
ity of Charleston Mayor and Ke’Von Singleton (Photo by: charlestonchronicle.net)

By the Charleston Chronicle.

Ke’Von Singleton is a senior at First Baptist School and a local filmmaker that speaks on unity throughout Charleston. Singleton has become a known name around local officials.

Singleton has spoken around the Charleston area, starting at the YWCA’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Business and Professionals Breakfast. He quoted Dr. King with saying “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

In June 2018, the budding filmmaker took home second place at the National History Day competition with his documentary centered around Dr. King and the compromise between the city of Atlanta and the Coca-Cola company entitled “Atlanta: The City Too Busy To Hate.”

The documentary was showcased at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. After the speech at the MLK Breakfast, Ke’Von was given the opportunity to speak at the Inaugural Black History Banquet sponsored by the Charleston County Republican Party.

Ke’Von quoted Theodore Bikel and said “No doubt, unity is something to be desired, to be striven for, but it cannot be willed by mere declarations.”

Ke’Von was recently invited to attend the City Council Meeting by Mayor Tecklenburg, where Ke’Von said, “We all can agree that right now the U.S is in a great deal of controversy. Why can’t Charleston be the catalyst for change? Let’s show the U.S what unity actually is.”

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

Advertisements

Related Articles

“Here’s the tea on George Zimmerman. Enjoy,” wrote one Twitter using while sharing a screenshot of Zimmerman’s full name and address.File photo
Entertainment

Zimmerman Stung by ‘Beyhive’ After Racist Threats to Beyoncé, Jay-Z

September 12, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Entertainment 3

Although neither Jay-Z nor his wife have publicly responded to Zimmerman, Beyoncé’s fans have taken their anger to social media. […read more]

Advertisements
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Image by: Library of Congress | Wiki Commons)
Black History

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Name Transition

January 22, 2019 dptstaff Black History, Dallas Post Tribune 0

DALLAS POST TRIBUNE — Martin Luther King, Jr., original name was Michael King, Jr. […read more]

Advertisements
Technology

Human rights investigators using technology to gather war crime evidence, as E-Team documentary shows

June 7, 2014 NNPAFreddie Technology 0

[LATELINE ABC] War crime investigators say new technology is being used to bring those responsible for atrocities to justice. E-Team, a new documentary screening at the Sydney Film Festival, shows human rights workers in Syria and Libya collecting information about mass shootings, gas attacks, and Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.