Local Sorority Host Luncheon to Raise Money for Scholarships

By Jacksonville Free Press

An afternoon of big hats and fun was held as the ladies of Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. hosted its second Big Hat Scholarship luncheon this past weekend. Members and guests donned hats of all sizes and colors. First Coast News Anchor Ken Amaro served as the emcee. Dr. Diana Greene, Duval County Public Schools superintendent, was the guest speaker. “We were so honored to host this special event.

Education is the foundation of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Seven educators founded the organization. Our chapter is continuing the legacy by investing in our youth. We want to ensure they have the tools and resources to help them further their education,” said Angela Spears, Gamma Omicron Sigma president. The ladies of Gamma Omicron Sigma raised thousands of dollars for scholarships that will be awarded to local high school and college students.

The Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter was charted on Sept. 29, 1962 in Jacksonville, Florida. Members have worked on many projects over the years such as Operation BigBookBag (provide resources to ensure students have what they need to succeed in school), Swim 1922 (initiative to prevent drowning by encouraging the community to learn how to swim) and the Youth Symposium (a unified sorority effort to support youth by addressing issues that negatively impact them).

Seven educators founded Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. on Nov. 12, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Korea and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Shown are the patrons and sorority members adorned in their big hats!