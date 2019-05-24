Local Sorority Host Luncheon to Raise Money for Scholarships

May 24, 2019 admin Community, Divine 9, Jacksonville Free Press 0
Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc
Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc
By Jacksonville Free Press

An afternoon of big hats and fun was held as the ladies of Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. hosted its second Big Hat Scholarship luncheon this past weekend. Members and guests donned hats of all sizes and colors. First Coast News Anchor Ken Amaro served as the emcee. Dr. Diana Greene, Duval County Public Schools superintendent, was the guest speaker. “We were so honored to host this special event.
Education is the foundation of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Seven educators founded the organization. Our chapter is continuing the legacy by investing in our youth. We want to ensure they have the tools and resources to help them further their education,” said Angela Spears, Gamma Omicron Sigma president. The ladies of Gamma Omicron Sigma raised thousands of dollars for scholarships that will be awarded to local high school and college students.
The Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter was charted on Sept. 29, 1962 in Jacksonville, Florida. Members have worked on many projects over the years such as Operation BigBookBag (provide resources to ensure students have what they need to succeed in school), Swim 1922 (initiative to prevent drowning by encouraging the community to learn how to swim) and the Youth Symposium (a unified sorority effort to support youth by addressing issues that negatively impact them).
Seven educators founded Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. on Nov. 12, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Korea and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Shown are the patrons and sorority members adorned in their big hats!
This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press.
Advertisements

Related Articles

Buffington Harbor (Photo by: chicagocrusader.com)
Business

Bills to bring jobs and $300M hotel proceeds

March 5, 2019 leslie Business, Chicago Crusader, Government 0

CHICAGO CRUSADER — On Tuesday, the Senate approved two major economic development projects and job creation opportunities for Gary and Northwest Indiana. […read more]

Advertisements
Melanie Campbell, President & CEO, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and National Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), returned to her hometown of Mims, Florida, to join NCBCP state-affiliate leader, Salandra Benton, State Convener, Florida Coalition on Black Civic Participation (FCBCP)/FL BWR, and Desmond Meade, Founder of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), to encourage Black voters in Brevard County to vote “Yes” on Amendment 4
Politics

PRESS ROOM: NCBCP President/CEO Melanie Campbell Returns to Hometown to Join FRRC #LetMyPeopleVote GOTV Bus Tour in Historic Brevard County, Florida

November 1, 2018 BlackPressUSA Politics, Press Room 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Amendment 4 restores the eligibility to vote for individuals with prior non-violent felony convictions in Florida, who have fully completed their entire sentences, including any probation, parole, and restitution. The Amendment specifically excludes those people who have committed murder or a felony sexual offense. […read more]

Advertisements
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Image by: Library of Congress | Wiki Commons)
Black History

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Name Transition

January 22, 2019 dptstaff Black History, Dallas Post Tribune 0

DALLAS POST TRIBUNE — Martin Luther King, Jr., original name was Michael King, Jr. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.