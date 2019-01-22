Lionel Richie’s son cautioned by police after making threats

By Rollingout.com

Lionel Richie’s son was cautioned by police after making threats at an international airport.

Miles Brockman Richie reportedly became angry on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, after being told he couldn’t get onto a flight. He allegedly claimed he was carrying explosives, which he’d detonate if he wasn’t allowed on the plane.

According to TMZ, security attended the incident and the 24-year-old model allegedly punched one of the guards, prompting police to intervene.

A police spokesperson said: “On Saturday, Jan. 19, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning.”

Caution means a person has accepted responsibility for their behavior but they are not arrested or charged.

If Richie had been charged over the threats, he could have faced a stint behind bars as last year when a man was sentenced to 10 months in jail for causing a bomb hoax at nearby Gatwick Airport because he was late for his flight.

Representatives for Miles Richie and Lionel Richie have yet to comment.

Meanwhile, the “Hello” hitmaker — who has Miles and Sofia, 19, with second wife Diane Alexander and adopted the oldest daughter Nicole with his first wife Brenda Harvey — previously credited his son’s birth for pulling him out of a particularly low period in his life.

ITV’s Lorraine, Lionel Richie said: “My father was ill, and I went through a very, I won’t say depression, a massive depression … my dad was my hero. I went through that whole period of my life.

He continued, “It was something about the birth of my kid. Miles came along, Nicole was already there, [and] I realized I had a group of people looking up to me to be the head of the house. They didn’t know what the hell I did for a living so I thought at that particular point, let’s go back and prove to the kids what I do. I realized, this is what I should be doing.”

