Lelan Statom Named “Father of The Year”
Local Sorority Host Luncheon to Raise Money for Scholarships

29 area students get scholarships from Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Deltas

AKA Presents Dr. Phlunte’ Riddle, Mother of the Year

A Monumental and Historic Evening for the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

2019 Salute to Outstanding Minority Male Youth

Omega men helping the homeless

PRESS ROOM: Florida Memorial University Celebrates Adoption

Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Chapter Celebrates 40th Anniversary

COMMENTARY Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Under Fire Because She’s Right

THE TENNESSEE TRIBUNE — Lelan A. Statom has been voted Father of The Year by the Nashville, Tennessee Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated as part of its International Fatherhood Initiatives Program.

Published

11 hours ago

on

l-r; Taylor Statom, Dr. Yolanda Statom, Kayela Statom, Lelan Statom, News Channel5 meteorologist
By The Tennessee Tribune

NASHVILLE, TN — Lelan A. Statom has been voted Father of The Year by the Nashville, Tennessee Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated as part of its International Fatherhood Initiatives Program.

The award honors men who have made their families a priority while balancing demanding careers and community involvement, and will be presented Saturday, June 15th at the 4th Annual Black Fatherhood Prayer Breakfast which will be held at the Z. Alexander Looby Center located at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The Prayer Breakfast is a casual family affair and will include a full meal, sports physicals for student athletes, and basic health screening for adults.  

People of all backgrounds are called upon to participate in support of strong families.

This event is entirely free of charge.

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune

1 Comment

  1. Gregory Watts ↪143↩

    June 25, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    @NC5_LelanStatom @tn_tribune @NNPA_BlackPress Ur son is ur clone. He looks just like u.
    Oh & is he s… https://t.co/6HwHvKguTT

    Reply

