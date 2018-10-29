League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area Hosts Meet the Candidates Event for South Carolina House Districts 15 and 117

By The Charleston Chronicle

A Meet the Candidates event for candidates running for South Carolina House of Representatives Districts 15 and 117 will be held on Tuesday, October 30, at 6:30 pm at Northwoods Community Center, 8348 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406.

All candidates on the ballot for these offices have been invited to participate. Candidates for House District 15 are JA Moore (Democrat) and Samuel Rivers, Jr. (Republican; Incumbent). Candidates for S.C. House District 117 are Bill Crosby (Republican; Incumbent) and Krystle N. Simmons (Democrat).

S.C. House Districts 15 and 117 are located in Berkeley and Charleston Counties. Voters can enter their address at https://www.scstatehouse.gov/legislatorssearch.php to learn what legislative districts they are in. Or they can go to the League’s voter information website, Vote411.org, enter their address, and click ‘Get personalized information on candidates and issues’. In addition to a guide to candidates, the site has pro-con explanations of Berkeley County ballot questions and the proposal to amend the State Constitution to make the office of State Education Superintendent appointed by the governor.

The purpose of this Meet the Candidates event is to give voters an opportunity to meet candidates who want to represent them in the South Carolina House of Representatives and hear them discuss issues of importance in their districts and state. The event is free and open to the public. It follows the League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. Early in-person absentee voting is underway now. Call your county elections office for locations and schedules: Berkeley County, 843-719-4056; Charleston County, 843-744-VOTE.

LWVCA is proud to provide voter-friendly information at www.VOTE411.org. VOTE411 is a nonpartisan “one-stop-shop” for all election-related materials in the Charleston Area. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, issues-oriented organization of women and men. The League encourages informed and active participation in government. LWVCA does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. Membership is open to all. Learn more about LWVCA and the 2018 Midterm Elections at LWVCharleston.org, on social media @LWVCharleston, or call 843-766-5416.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.