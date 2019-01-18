Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Orange County

By Hudson Valley Press

GOSHEN – District Attorney David Hoovler and Sheriff Carl E. DuBois recognized Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (LEAD) last Wednesday, January 9th.

Orange County participated in LEAD in collaboration with Mike McGinn, President of the Jason Conklin Memorial Lodge #957 of the Fraternal Order of Police.

“Police officers dedicate their careers to keeping us all safe,” Hoovler said. “Despite their sacrifices, some people in our society ignore all of the good that police officers do and they deserve better than that. These brave men and women risk their lives every day to protect us and they should have our support, not just on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, but every day.”

Hoovler held a news conference outside his office in the Orange County Government Center on Wednesday morning to commemorate LEAD with McGinn, DuBois and Captain Paul Arteta and Deputy Jeremy Yela from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The group was joined by “Police Officer Parks” from LEGOLAND New York. Later in the day, Hoovler visited a variety of police departments in Orange County with refreshments for officers and staff.

“I’m proud of the daily collaboration between the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and our local police departments, which helps to make our communities more safe and secure,” DuBois said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t give thanks to the men and women of law enforcement and corrections for doing a difficult job in a professional manner. I encourage the public to show their appreciation for all that our police officers do for us every day.”

LEAD is a nationwide day of support for police officers, established by Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Orange County recognizes the positive impact that law enforcement officers have on County residents and provides an opportunity to show appreciation of all of the law enforcement personnel who live and work here.

“LEAD provides another opportunity for all of us to show our support for law enforcement,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Orange County is proud to stand behind the men and women who put their lives at risk every day to keep our communities safe. I urge residents to support law enforcement today and every day.”

This article originally appeared in the Hudson Valley Press.