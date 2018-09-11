Laureano leads A’s slugfest against Rangers

By Malaika Bobino

Oakland, CA – A’s rookie Ramon Laureano continues to “wow” with each appearance at the plate. Laureano hit two home runs and Marcus Semien went deep as the A’s keep pace in the American League race for the postseason.

Oakland’s 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers is just another “gem” in their quest to make the postseason. Laureano was called up on August 3rd. Since then he’s made a huge impact with the A’s.

“For the couple games that we’ve put [Laureano] in there, he’s taken it to another level,” Oakland’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s swinging the bat really well. He hits one out to left, hits one out to right. He’s on a roll right now. When guys are swinging well, we try to get them up there as far as we can.”

Tonight he recorded two home runs for the first time in his career and os the first A’s player to hit multiple home runs in his first 30 games. He also recorded his first leadoff home run in his career. Laureano is batting .327 (14-for-49) with six doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and eight walks over his last 17 games before tonight.

“I think it’s just a coincidence,” said Laureano. “I know kind of both those guys. I faced them before, so I had a pretty good idea what to expect.”

There’s something about the playing against the Rangers, Laureano hit two home runs and had five RBIs in three games against Texas earlier in the season. He homered of both Rangers starter Yovani Gallardo and reliever Adrian Sampson in the first and sixth frames.

Gallardo gave up two home runs, four hits and walked three in two innings. Semien got in on the action when he hit a two-run blast to give Oakland a 2-1 lead. But that frame, the A’s dominated by scoring four runs. Stephen Piscotty was hit by a pitch before Semien cleared the bases.

Chad Pinder walked, Jonathan Lucroy singled, Laureano walked and Matt Chapman drove two in with a double extending their lead 5-1. By the fourth Joey Gallo recored his 35th home run with a two-run blast to make the game a little more interesting but that didn’t last long.

Oakland added another three runs in the sixth with another home run from Laureano and a RBI single from both Matt Olson and Piscotty making it a 8-2 game. The Rangers did manage to score one two more runs in the seventh and eighth. Ronald Guzman and Gallo both doubled driving in one run each.

The A’s still remain in second place in the AL West and trail 3 1/2 back from both the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees who hold the top spot for the AL Wild Card. But with 20 games left in the season anything can happen.

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post.