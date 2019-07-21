fbpx
Larry Young Does It Again
Larry Young, former State Senator and venerable Baltimore talk show host has again been named one of the top talk radio personalities in America. The Talkers Magazine, one of the most important publications in the world of talk radio, named Young one of its "Heavy Hundred," the 100 "Most Important Talk Show Hosts in America."

Larry Young, host of the Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB 1010AM, was once again named one of the best radio talk show hosts in America, by Talkers Magazine. (Courtesy Photo)

By AFRO Staff

Larry Young, former State Senator and venerable Baltimore talk show host has again been named one of the top talk radio personalities in America.

The Talkers Magazine, one of the most important publications in the world of talk radio, named Young one of its “Heavy Hundred,” the 100 “Most Important Talk Show Hosts in America.”

Young, host of the “Larry Young Morning Show” on WOLB 1010 AM, was ranked number 41 in the 2019 edition of Talkers Magazine It is the silver anniversary, 25th edition of the magazine. This year Young moved up in the national rankings, going from number 50 in 2018 to his current ranking at 41.

According to the magazine, the rankings are compiled based on several criteria: effort, courage, impact, longevity, potential, recognition, service, talent and uniqueness.

Congratulations LY!

This article originally appeared in The Afro

