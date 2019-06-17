Lang Proposes Savannah State and Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus Voting Precincts

By The Savannah Tribune

Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan T. Lang is trying to make voting easier for citizens, especially the younger generation. Lang says, “In an effort to increase voting among younger citizens and engage college students in the voting process in Chatham County, I will be proposing to the board to make Savannah State University and Georgia Southern Armstrong campus their own “voting precinct” with a poll on both campuses for students.” After researching both campuses Lang believes their may be some levels of disenfranchisement of young voters on campus.

Savannah State University currently shares two addresses that students can use to register to vote in Chatham County. Approximately 1,500 to 2,000 students are registered using

(3219 College St), while approximately 155 to 200 students are registered to (147 Tompkins Rd) which is considered the University Commons (a section of college apartments purchased by the Universities Foundation). Currently students registered to the “College St” address are assigned to vote in the 3-10 precinct and their polling location is Bible Baptist church across from the school. However, students registered with the “Tompkins” address are assigned to vote at the Seventh Day Adventist Church down the street on La Roche Ave. Further research showed that the University Commons sits within the City of Savannah while the rest of the campus is in unincorporated Chatham County. Lang argues that students should be able to vote at one central location eliminating confusion as to where to vote. There is also a concern for students without a car who may want to vote but are discouraged because of a lack of transportation off campus to their assigned poll. His response, “This will ultimately allow students who choose to use the schools address as their home of record to be able to vote in local elections in without leaving campus.”

The Board of Elections of Chatham County functions as the superintendent of elections and conducts primaries and elections in accordance with State law. The Board of Elections of Chatham County holds its regular monthly meeting on the second Monday of every month at 3:30pm.

These meetings are open to the public.

This article originally appeared in The Savannah Tribune.