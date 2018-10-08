Land Rover and Clark Shoes – AutoNetwork Reports #198

Land Rover and Clark Shows.

Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show. #198 YouTube.

In The News: Recalls Toyota and Ford; Land Rover Clack Shoes; Industry Promotions; Subaru Loves Pets; Lyft’s Ditch Your Car; Honda’s CR-V Glitch and much more.

What Are We Driving This Week?

Valerie – 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel

Russ – 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG E43 Sedan

Chris – 2019 Ford Edge ST

Ron –

Frank – 2019 Cadillac XT4

Greg – 2019 Nissan Kicks

AutoNetwork Reports #198

First Thoughts:

2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line

3.6L V6 Engine

8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/TipTronic

Exterior Color: Tourmaline Blue Metallic

Interior Color: Shetland Leatherette

18 MPG City, 25 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined

MSRP: $44,025.00

African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:

http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org

Show Panelists:

Ron Moorehead – AutoReviewsPlus.com

Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Russ Heaps – Beer2Whiskey.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReport.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.net

