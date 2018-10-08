Land Rover and Clark Shoes – AutoNetwork Reports #198

Land Rover and Clark Shows.
Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on YouTube weekly auto talk show where auto influencers report the weeks latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.
_______________________________________________________________
AutoNetwork Merchandise
https://teespring.com/stores/autonetwork-merchandise
_______________________________________________________________
Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show. #198 YouTube.
In The News: Recalls Toyota and Ford; Land Rover Clack Shoes; Industry Promotions; Subaru Loves Pets; Lyft’s Ditch Your Car; Honda’s CR-V Glitch and much more.
Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on Facebook and YouTube weekly car talk show where auto influencers report this weeks automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.
What Are We Driving This Week?
Valerie – 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel
Russ – 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG E43 Sedan
Chris – 2019 Ford Edge ST
Ron –
Frank – 2019 Cadillac XT4
Greg – 2019 Nissan Kicks
AutoNetwork Reports #198
___________________________________________________________
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
__________________________________________________________
First Thoughts:
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line
3.6L V6 Engine
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/TipTronic
Exterior Color: Tourmaline Blue Metallic
Interior Color: Shetland Leatherette
18 MPG City, 25 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined
MSRP: $44,025.00
_________________________________________________________________
***New Program***
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com – An AutoNetwork.com private mobile digital coupon service. Register Free now to receive notifications of new offers.
__________________________________________________________________
African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:
http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org
_________________________________________________________________
Joining our exclusive mobile ad network and increase in-store sales. Contact us now to see if you qualify 571-235-6538.
_____________________________________________________
Follow AutoNetwork and subscribe to our channel now and get invite to AutoNetwork Reports Live Show.
____________________________________________________________
Show Panelists:
Ron Moorehead – AutoReviewsPlus.com
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Russ Heaps – Beer2Whiskey.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReport.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.net
AutoNetwork Reports
#autos
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Be the first to comment