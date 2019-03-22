L.A. offers transit service pilot program

March 22, 2019 Staff and Wire Reports Community, Transportation, Wave Newspapers 0

By Staff and Wire Reports

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Department of Transportation began operating an on-demand transportation service pilot program for the Del Rey, Venice, Mar Vista and Palms neighborhoods March 11.

LAnow is a shared-ride service that will match passengers traveling to, from and within the Del Rey, Venice, Mar Vista and Palms service areas.

Rides can be booked using a mobile application on a smartphone, on a computer or by phone.

“Finally, neighbors on the Westside have an alternative to being stuck in gridlock,” Councilman Mike Bonin said. “LAnow will give people a convenient way to make short trips or get to and from the Expo Line. I’m proud to deliver this pilot program for my district, and I’m confident it will demonstrate that neighborhood shuttles can help us get us around and free us from the misery of traffic congestion.”

LAnow will be available to riders on weekdays between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the initial phase of the pilot program.

The price of rides on the service will be $1.50 for adults and children over 5, 75 cents for seniors and the disabled, and free for children under 4.

“Our focus remains giving our riders the best experience we can — sometimes that’s reliable and steady service. Other times, it means flexibility,” Transportation Department General Manager Seleta Reynolds said. “LAnow enables transit on demand, when and where people need it most. I am proud that [the department] is pioneering this service as it continues a legacy of providing innovation to those who live, work, and visit Los Angeles.”

More than 3,000 residents in the service area participated in the Transportation Department’s outreach efforts and provided input that contributes to how the service will operate, City Councilman Paul Koretz said.

“That level of public engagement is how public services should be developed and implemented,” Koretz added. “It is for that reason that I am confident that our Palms and Westside Village neighborhoods will be happy to have this new, easy to use, affordable option to complete their first mile/

last mile connections to the Expo light rail line.”

This article originally appeared in the Wave Newspapers

Advertisements

Related Articles

Senator Kamala Harris speaking at "Linking Together: March to Save Our Care" Rally at the U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2017. (Photo by: Douglas Fron | Wiki Commons)
Atlanta Voice

Kamala Harris announces 2020 Presidential Bid

January 22, 2019 Itoro Umontuen Atlanta Voice, Politics, TV, Voting 1

ATLANTA VOICE — California Sen. Kamala Harris announced Monday that she will run for president in 2020 […read more]

Advertisements
Entertainment

An African American Heritage Tour

February 26, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment 0

By Dwight Brown NNPA Film Critic/Travel Writer The 22nd annual Pan African Film Festival (http://www.paff.org) ran from February 6th to the 17th at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. The festival, a cornerstone of Black History Month in Los Angeles, opens the door to L.A.’s thriving black community. Read More

Advertisements
The Tournament House
Lifestyle

PRESS ROOM: Free Public Tours of the Tournament House

February 9, 2019 kimberlee Lifestyle, Los Angeles Sentinel, Press Room, Sports 0

LOS ANGELES — Guided tours inside Tournament House, the iconic Southern California landmark, are open to the public. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.