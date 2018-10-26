L.A. DIGEST: Councilman to sponsor Dia de los Muertos celebration

By Wave Staff Report

SOUTHEAST L.A. –– City Councilman Curren Price sponsors the fifth annual Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration featuring vendors, altars, games, face painting, live entertainment and arts and crafts from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at South Park Recreation Center, 345 E. 51st St.

JukeBox, Sonora Santanera and La Nueva Sangre will perform live during the free community event.

Information: (323) 846-2651.

Art, drums, dance

set in Leimert Park

LEIMERT PARK –– An art walk event featuring a dance performance and class will be held Oct. 28 at Leimert Park Plaza, 4395 Leimert Blvd.

The African Drum Circle will perform at 3 p.m. and will be followed by an African dance class for those in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public.

Information: (424) 223-1519.

Community festival

to be held Oct. 27

SOUTH LOS ANGELES –– A free community festival featuring vendors, a bounce house, carnival games and more will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at 8220 S. San Pedro St.

The L.A. Eastside Connection, a multicultural community celebration, also will include performances, free food and candy, a petting zoo and employment opportunities by UPS, Labor Relations and more.

Information: (323) 570-0445, info@picservices.org, www.laeastsideconnection.com.

Black Women’s Network

plans breakfast forum

WESTCHESTER –– The Black Women’s Network’s annual Business Career Networking Breakfast Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Proud Bird, 11022 Aviation Blvd.

Panels, speakers and entertainers will be featured at the event.

Information: bwninfo@blackwomensnetwork.net

Shopping mall plans

Halloween celebration

BALDWIN HILLS –– A free, child-friendly Halloween celebration will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

There will be free giveaways, kid crafts and trick-or-treating for children under 13 years.

Attendees can participate in a costume Instagram contest by adding #BeScary.

Information: (323) 290-6636, https://www.baldwinhillscrenshawplaza.com/.

Central Library hosts

political conversation

DOWNTOWN –– A conversation on 21st century identity politics and culture appropriation will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Los Angeles Public Library Mark Taper Auditorium, 630 W. 5th St.

“The Lies that Bind” discussion will feature the Hammer Museum’s Erin Christovale, New York Times columnist Kwame Anthony Appiah, and MacArthur Award-winning visual artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby, who will share their work and talk about how collective identities shape the world.

The event is free but attendees must RSVP.

Information: https://lfla.org/event/lies-bind-rethinking-identity/, (213) 228-7500.

Love is topic of

co-ed conversation

INGLEWOOD –– A co-ed conversation about love will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Better Living Center Headquarters, 3425 W. Manchester Blvd.

The event will bring together single, dating and married men and women for an open and mature discussion about love.

Tickets are $35 per person or two for $60, which includes a raffle and light refreshments.

Tickets: www.loveconversation.eventbrite.com.

Information: (424) 265-2235, www.tashachampion.com.

Celebration marks

songwriter’s birthday

WEST ADAMS––The 100th birthday celebration and commemoration of musician and songwriter Jessie Mae Robinson will feature songs, stories and dance performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd.

Presented by the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center, the evening will include performances by William Allen Young, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Terry Steele, recording artist Marva Smith, the Chester Whitmore Dancers and many more.

General admission tickets are $40 and students and seniors get in for $30.

Tickets: www.ebonyrep.org.

Information: www.BHERC.org, (310) 284-3170.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Wave Newspapers.

