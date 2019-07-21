fbpx
Animals

L.A. City Council Confirms Denise M. Verret as Zoo Director of the Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — Los Angeles City Council confirmed today the Mayor's nomination of Denise M. Verret to serve as the new Zoo Director of the Los Angeles Zoo. Verret previously served as the Zoo's interim Zoo Director while a nationwide search was conducted by the Mayor's office, and she will assume her new role immediately.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Verret Now Serves as the First African American Female Zoo Director of an Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Accredited Institution (Courtesy photo)

By Sentinel News Service

Los Angeles City Council confirmed today the Mayor’s nomination of Denise M. Verret to serve as the new Zoo Director of the Los Angeles Zoo. Verret previously served as the Zoo’s interim Zoo Director while a nationwide search was conducted by the Mayor’s office, and she will assume her new role immediately.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Denise as the interim Zoo Director,” said L.A. Zoo Commission President Karen Winnick. “Her passion and concern for the well-being of the animals, her dedication to the Zoo’s mission, and her leadership and organizational skills that make Denise a great choice to be our new L.A. Zoo Director.”

As the Zoo Director, Verret will oversee the well-being of more than 1400 animals and nearly two million visitors each year. Verret will continue the Zoo’s mission of being a leader in conservation and saving animals from extinction and a champion of the highest standards in animal welfare. A top priority will be the implementation of the Zoo’s Vision Plan, a comprehensive redesign and redevelopment of the Zoo’s existing 133-acre site to replace outdated buildings and infrastructure and transform the Zoo into something that is uniquely Los Angeles.

“I would like to thank Mayor Garcetti and the Los Angeles City Council members for their vote of confidence in my serving as the next Zoo Director of the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens,” said Verret. “As the Los Angeles Zoo continues to evolve, I’m humbled to be working alongside the best and brightest staff and volunteers as we strive to make the Los Angeles Zoo an institution that thrives and is relevant and meaningful for all people from all backgrounds.”

Prior to serving as the interim Zoo Director, Verret held the position of the Zoo’s Deputy Director since 2000. During her 19-year tenure, Verret provided executive leadership over a variety of functions and major operations including Finance, Administration, Information Technology, Human Resources, Admissions and Guest Relations, Capital Projects, Planning and Development, Public Relations, and Education and Interpretive Programs. Among Verret’s many achievements include directing the development of the Zoo’s Strategic Plan, Vision Plan, and the Business and Marketing Plan. Verret began her City career in 1988 at the Office of the City Administrative Officer (CAO) until she promoted to the L.A. Zoo. Verret earned her Bachelor of Science in Administrative Studies at the University of California Riverside.

Verret serves as example to her zoological peers by becoming the first female African American Zoo Director of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited institution in its history. The AZA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums since 1924 that has been accrediting zoos and aquariums since 1974. Verret has been very active in the AZA having served on the Business Operations, Annual Conference Program, and Nominating committees. Verret currently serves as an AZA accreditation inspector, as well as a member of the Government Affairs and Diversity committees.

“As the first female African American Zoo Director of an AZA-accredited Zoo, I have the opportunity to be an example for all women of color to dream big and aim high for leadership roles in their profession. As I accept this position, I am reminded of the strong, driven female mentors who paved the way for me, and I’m honored to continue the tradition of helping to lift up women to advance their career which enriches and diversifies our city.”

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel. 

Animals

South Carolina Statewide Adoption Event’s Goal Is 1,500 Adoptions

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — Pick Me! SC is coming back bigger and better than ever July 12 – 14.  More shelters around the state and more Petco locations than ever before are getting involved in this amazing statewide adoption event. The statewide adoption event is sponsored by the Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, and organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC). The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions in just one weekend. Most shelters and adoption centers are offering "no-fee" or "low-fee" adoptions as part of this life saving event. NKSC is a program of Charleston Animal Society.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

By The Charleston Chronicle

Pick Me! SC is coming back bigger and better than ever July 12 – 14.  More shelters around the state and more Petco locations than ever before are getting involved in this amazing statewide adoption event.

The statewide adoption event is sponsored by the Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, and organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC). The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions in just one weekend. Most shelters and adoption centers are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this life saving event. NKSC is a program of Charleston Animal Society.

“People saw how successful the event was last year and we are so excited to bring it back,” said the Director of NKSC Abigail Kamleiter. NKSC brings all of South Carolina’s shelters together – to work together – through projects like Pick Me! SC. “Saving every healthy and treatable pet is a goal that is within our reach if we all work together!” said Kamleiter.

Petco Taking Part

Petco stores will host shelters and rescues to reach even more potential adopters. “All 25 nearby Petco locations across South Carolina are participating, including some along the border in North Carolina,” said Petco District Leader, Robert Tuttle. “Petco and the Petco Foundation are proud to take part in this event. When we all work together, there is no limit to what we can do for pets in need!”  

Long-Term Impact of Pick Me! SC      

Many people who adopted at Pick Me! SC last year, shared that they had never visited their local shelter before the Pick Me! SC weekend. Organizers hope people will continue to see the value that shelters bring to their individual communities. As part of the Pick Me! SC project, 100 dogs and cats will be spayed and neutered at rural shelters around the state, thanks to the Petco Foundation.

If you are adopting, please remember to bring a leash for dogs or a carrier for cats. Some of the locations may have these items for sale but be sure to check in advance. For more information, visit PickMeSC.com.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Animals

Milwaukee County Zoo Hosted its Annual Party for the Planet

MILWAUKEE COURIER — As of right now, it's not too late to save our planet but that's only if we all come together. Saving the planet can be fun and that's the angle the Milwaukee County Zoo is taking. This previous Saturday and Sunday, the Zoo hosted its annual Party for the Planet which is sponsored by American Transmission Co. (ATC).

Published

2 months ago

on

May 26, 2019

By

Kids learning about animal skulls at a previous Party for the Planet. (Picture by Milwaukee County Zoo)

By Nyesha Stone

Our planet is on fire according to Bill Nye the Science Guy and he’s right. Each day, we all take a part in destroying our planet whether it’s from using too many plastic products or littering our own neighborhoods, we are the planet’s worst enemy.

As of right now, it’s not too late to save our planet but that’s only if we all come together. Saving the planet can be fun and that’s the angle the Milwaukee County Zoo is taking. This previous Saturday and Sunday, the Zoo hosted its annual Party for the Planet which is sponsored by American Transmission Co. (ATC).

According to Milwaukee County Zoo Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Emily Salentine, the Zoo’s annual party has been going on for 10 years with the goal of educating and encouraging City residents to do a little more for the nature around them.

“We teach our guest about wildlife and nature,” said Salentine. “We’re teaching our guest really tangible things.”

During this celebration, guest are taught about a variety things such as palm oil which is derived from orangutan habitats. They teach the guest the importance of buying farm-produced palm oil because it helps the orangutans go unbothered from humans destroying their habitats for palm oil.

Salentine says she hopes guest feel “inspired to care about nature and wildlife by doing day to day things… it’s very simple to do.”

Kids were taught about trees and then had the option to take their own tree to plant somewhere in their neighborhood. They were also allowed to climb certain trees with the help of professionals.

This event has seen up to 5,000 people, according to Salentine.

ATC wasn’t just a sponsor, they also had a booth in the farm area to teach guest about the importance of planting for pollinators. Through their Grow Smart planting guide, ATC had a small garden to show guest what to grow to attract pollinators.

“It’s important for visitors to come and understand aspects about animals, Milwaukee County Zoo Hosted its Annual Party for the Planet nature and plants,” said ATC Corporate Communications, Alissa Braatz. “We help educate people about the right type of vegetation in the right way.”

Pollinators like bees help keep a lot of plants going, which in turns helps life keep going so it’s important we pay attention to what we grow and how we grow it.

For more educational facts about nature and animals, visit http://www.milwaukeezoo.org/.

This article originally appeared in the Milwaukee Courier

Animals

Cool Zoo And Lazy River Open Saturday, May 4Th For 2019 Season

NEW ORLEANS DATA NEWS WEEKLY — Cool Zoo and the Gator Run Lazy River, Audubon Zoo's popular water attractions, will open for the 2019 Season on a weekends-only schedule beginning Saturday, May 4th. The water park will be open daily for the 2019 Summer Season beginning Saturday, May 25th.

Published

3 months ago

on

May 4, 2019

By

By Data Edited Report

Cool Zoo and the Gator Run Lazy River, Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, will open for the 2019 Season on a weekends-only schedule beginning Saturday, May 4th. The water park will be open daily for the 2019 Summer Season beginning Saturday, May 25th.

Starting August 10th, the water park will return to weekends-only through Labor Day, September 2nd, when the water park will close for the 2019 Season.

Cool Zoo returns with all its visitor-favorite features: the alligator water slide, the spider monkey soaker, water-spitting snakes, and shady spots for grownups. Back for its fifth year, the Gator Run lazy river offers Zoo visitors the option to cool down by floating atop an inner tube along a course that measures 750 feet in length. Three-feet-deep and 10-feet-wide, the Lazy River features two sand beaches and water cannons that can be used to shower visitors as they float by.

Gator Run includes showers, restrooms, lockers, outdoor seating, a private area for nursing mothers, and the “Gator Bites” concession stand, serving a menu of pizza and other food and beverage items.

Rafts are included in the admission price for Gator Run. Anyone under 48 inches will need a life jacket supplied by Audubon Zoo.

Outside food and drinks are welcomed in Cool Zoo and Gator Run, but the size of coolers and ice chests cannot exceed 28 quarts. Glass containers and disposable straws and lids are not permitted for the safety of our animals. Audubon reserves the right to search coolers.

Regular admission to Cool Zoo, including Gator Run, is $10 for Audubon Nature Institute Members and $12 for non-Members, plus Audubon Zoo admission. Non-Members can take advantage of a discount. The Zoo + Cool Zoo Combo ticket is $29.95 for adults (13-64), $24.95 for children (2-12), and $26.95 for seniors (65+). Visitors can bring their own towels or purchase them at the Cool Shop.

2019 Cool Zoo/Gator Run Operating Schedule:

May 4th – May 19th (Open weekends only); May 25th – August 4th (Open daily); August 10th – September 2nd (Open weekends only).

This article originally appeared in the New Orleans Data News Weekly.

#NNPA BlackPress

COMMENTARY: Killing whales…again?

NNPA NEWSWIRE — "…what is the Japanese whaling industry thinking? What could they possibly be thinking that would justify moving against another species? We have seen the impact of the conscious human destruction of various species—the buffalo being a profound example—and we know that once a species is gone, there is no bringing it back. There is no "…oops…sorry…" moment."

Published

3 months ago

on

April 14, 2019

By

The arguments have been made. The issues are clear. If Japan pursues this course, then a strategic response needs to be offered, if not by cowardly governments, then by courageous global citizens.

By Bill Fletcher, Jr., NNPA Newswire Contributor

It was announced this past weekend that Japan will resume the killing and harvesting of whales. The only qualification, which, apparently, is supposed to make the world feel better, is that this will take place in Japanese territorial waters.

One can, perhaps, argue that at a point in human history prior to the awareness that whales are the second most intelligent animals on Planet Earth, the killing of whales for oil and blubber was understandable. I am not saying that someone need agree that it was a good idea, but one could at least understand a decision made based upon profound ignorance.

There is no excuse today. We know that humans hunted whales nearly to extinction. We know that whales remain in a fragile environment both due to their numbers and due to the impact of the current and growing environmental catastrophe.

Therefore, what is the Japanese whaling industry thinking? What could they possibly be thinking that would justify moving against another species? We have seen the impact of the conscious human destruction of various species—the buffalo being a profound example—and we know that once a species is gone, there is no bringing it back. There is no “…oops…sorry…” moment.

The people of the world cannot sit back and view this as a matter of Japanese sovereignty. The stakes are too high to allow any country to fly its flag while plunging a spear into the side of a mighty whale. There need to be consequences and those consequences need to be substantial in punishing Japanese capitalism for embarking—once again, and after repeated violations of international agreements—in this direction.

The arguments have been made. The issues are clear. If Japan pursues this course, then a strategic response needs to be offered, if not by cowardly governments, then by courageous global citizens.

Bill Fletcher, Jr. is the former president of TransAfrica Forum. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and at www.billfletcherjr.com. See his recently published murder mystery The Man Who Fell From the Sky, from Hardball Press.

Latest News

