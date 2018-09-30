Kings Of Gospel Concert and Gary Greats Award Program

September 30, 2018
SUPPORTERS OF THE 2017 Annual Kings of Gospel concert congratulate Dr. Vernon G. Smith for a successful event, which included a record number of guests attending. The annual event was held in conjunction with the Gary Greats Awards Program. Pictured from l-r: John L. Smith, Dorothy R. Leavell, State Rep. Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, Lake County Clerk Michael A. Brown, Ayanna Wright and State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (Photos by Ted Brown)
The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will sponsor their 11th Annual “Kings of Gospel” Concert in observance of the 10th Anniversary of the Glen on Saturday, October 13 at 7 p.m. in the Glen Theater, 20 West Ridge Road in Gary. The event will be held in conjunction with the 5th Annual Gary Greats Awards Program.

A record crowd is expected to hear the Gary area best male gospel singers. Participants include Bishop Norman Hairston, David Gullett, Michael Curtis, Rev. John Talley, Booker T. Buckingham, Dwight Edwards, Bruce A. Pearson, Jarritt Hayden, Rev. Marquise Washington, Nate Simms, Arison Walton, Pastor Gregg Frazier, Andre Adams, Sylvester Mabone, Sanford Johnson, Damien Johnson, and Charles Johnson.

Rep. Vernon G. Smith, chairman of the Achievers’ Board of Directors, said the funds raised from the concert will be used to help pay for repairs for the theatre and winter utility bills which for the theatre are quite expensive. During the event three 2018 Gary Great Awards will be presented.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things in the Village Shopping Mall, Gary. Admission at the door is $20.

