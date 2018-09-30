Kings Of Gospel Concert and Gary Greats Award Program

By The Chicago Crusader

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will sponsor their 11th Annual “Kings of Gospel” Concert in observance of the 10th Anniversary of the Glen on Saturday, October 13 at 7 p.m. in the Glen Theater, 20 West Ridge Road in Gary. The event will be held in conjunction with the 5th Annual Gary Greats Awards Program.

A record crowd is expected to hear the Gary area best male gospel singers. Participants include Bishop Norman Hairston, David Gullett, Michael Curtis, Rev. John Talley, Booker T. Buckingham, Dwight Edwards, Bruce A. Pearson, Jarritt Hayden, Rev. Marquise Washington, Nate Simms, Arison Walton, Pastor Gregg Frazier, Andre Adams, Sylvester Mabone, Sanford Johnson, Damien Johnson, and Charles Johnson.

Rep. Vernon G. Smith, chairman of the Achievers’ Board of Directors, said the funds raised from the concert will be used to help pay for repairs for the theatre and winter utility bills which for the theatre are quite expensive. During the event three 2018 Gary Great Awards will be presented.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things in the Village Shopping Mall, Gary. Admission at the door is $20.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.