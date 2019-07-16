Kimberly Riggins to continue leading Stono Park Elementary

By The Charleston Chronicle

Charleston County School District announced this summer Kimberly Riggins as the principal of Stono Park Elementary School. Riggins served as the school’s interim principal for the 2018-19 school year after joining the district from Denver Public Schools. During her time in Denver, Riggins worked to improve staff and student culture and increase student attendance and parental involvement, all while creating a culture of high expectations for student learning and behavior.

Riggins was instrumental in increasing K-3 reading scores and ELA and math growth scores, providing instructional feedback and professional development to staff to better enhance the quality of instructional delivery, and strategically aligning fiscal resources to meet curriculum and instructional needs. Riggins was the Executive Director of Orange County Public Charter School before serving in Denver Public Schools, leading the school to receive an A rating on the state grading system from 2012-2014.

Riggins holds a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Education from Xavier University. She is also certified as a Turnaround School Leader by the Florida Regional Education Board, a primary and elementary Montessori instructor, and holds a South Carolina principal licensure in elementary and secondary education



