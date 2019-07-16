fbpx
Connect with us

Charleston Chronicle Community Education

Kimberly Riggins to continue leading Stono Park Elementary
Advertisement

Charleston Chronicle Commentary Community

COMMENTARY: Where ‘Da Heck Are Black Leaders?

Animals Charleston Chronicle Community

South Carolina Statewide Adoption Event’s Goal Is 1,500 Adoptions

Art Charleston Chronicle Community

North Charleston Artist Anik Hall Paints Chicora/Cherokee History

Charleston Chronicle Entertainment Music

Black PR Wire Power Profile: Mary J. Blige

Charleston Chronicle Technology Transportation

TriCounty Link Launches Real-time Bus Tracking App

Charleston Chronicle Film racism

P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film “The Look”

Books Charleston Chronicle Community

John’s Island Book Sale set for July 26-27

Art Charleston Chronicle

The Gibbes Museum of Art’s Distinguished Lecture Series Presents Fred Wilson

Charleston Chronicle Community Food

Fresh Future Farm launches Kickstarter campaign to buy land, improve infrastructure

Charleston Chronicle

Kimberly Riggins to continue leading Stono Park Elementary

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — Charleston County School District announced this summer Kimberly Riggins as the principal of Stono Park Elementary School. Riggins served as the school’s interim principal for the 2018-19 school year after joining the district from Denver Public Schools. During her time in Denver, Riggins worked to improve staff and student culture and increase student attendance and parental involvement, all while creating a culture of high expectations for student learning and behavior.

Published

13 hours ago

on

Stono Park Elementary School Principal Kimberly Riggins

By The Charleston Chronicle

Charleston County School District announced this summer Kimberly Riggins as the principal of Stono Park Elementary School. Riggins served as the school’s interim principal for the 2018-19 school year after joining the district from Denver Public Schools. During her time in Denver, Riggins worked to improve staff and student culture and increase student attendance and parental involvement, all while creating a culture of high expectations for student learning and behavior.

Riggins was instrumental in increasing K-3 reading scores and ELA and math growth scores, providing instructional feedback and professional development to staff to better enhance the quality of instructional delivery, and strategically aligning fiscal resources to meet curriculum and instructional needs. Riggins was the Executive Director of Orange County Public Charter School before serving in Denver Public Schools, leading the school to receive an A rating on the state grading system from 2012-2014.

Riggins holds a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Education from Xavier University. She is also certified as a Turnaround School Leader by the Florida Regional Education Board, a primary and elementary Montessori instructor, and holds a South Carolina principal licensure in elementary and secondary education

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: