Kim Scott: From Birmingham to Top of Billboard Charts

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — When you sit down to talk to musician Kim Scott, two things stand out: a 100-watt smile that spreads across her face effortlessly, and an often and quiet confidence that says the whirlwind of success she is in right now is exactly where she should be.

19 hours ago

musician Kim Scott (Photo by: birminghamtimes.com)

By Anita Debro

When you sit down to talk to musician Kim Scott, two things stand out: a 100-watt smile that spreads across her face effortlessly, and an often and quiet confidence that says the whirlwind of success she is in right now is exactly where she should be.

The classically trained flutist-turned-smooth-jazz-artist recently hit the number-one spot on the Billboard music charts with her new single “Emerge.” On July 19, Scott released her fourth jazz album “Free to Be” while handling duties at her day job as director of student services at the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA). She also is preparing for tour dates that will take her from Birmingham to California. This all seems to be, according to her, meant to be.

Scott recalls when she was a teenager on a choir trip, and a minister told the teens what she saw in their future. When she came to Scott she simply said, “I see your name in lights.”

“She told me, ‘I don’t know what you do exactly, but you are an artist,’” Scott remembered. “I never forgot that. Now when I see a billboard with my name on it, I think of that.”

Symphony and Funk

Scott grew up in a house filled with music in Birmingham’s South Hampton neighborhood. Her mother, Belinda Floyd, was a music teacher in Birmingham City Schools. Floyd and Scott’s father, Albert Felder, also toured with the group The Dynamic Sound Machine. Scott said her mother loved classical music and would often listen to symphony recordings, while her father gravitated toward funk.

“I really had the best of both worlds,” Scott said. “There was no type of music not played in our house. We just loved good music.”

With music in her blood, Scott would eventually try her hand at piano, which she liked, and violin, which she did not. She was in fifth grade when she found her first love—the flute—during a brief trip to North Roebuck Elementary School.

“Maybe they brought us over to meet the band director to choose instruments,” she said. “I had heard people say the flute is hard, … [but] I just remember making a sound the first time I tried it. It wasn’t a great sound, but I thought, ‘[This instrument is] cute, shiny, and small.’”

After that chance meeting, Scott was smitten.

“I think in fourth and fifth grade, I wanted to be a veterinarian,” she said. “Once I started playing the flute, [though], I don’t think I ever had a desire to do anything else. I didn’t know how I was going to make money or how that was going to be a career, but I loved it so much that is all I wanted to do.”

Laser Focus

By middle school, under the close tutelage of her band teacher Suzanne Winter, Scott made strides in her musicianship. She took practice seriously, skipping playtime with her neighborhood friends so she could hole up in her bathroom at home to practice. By the time she got to John Herbert Phillips High School, she was still laser focused on the flute.

“I would skip lunch to practice,” she said.

Scott was practicing one day at Phillips when a fight broke out, made its way down the hall, and came crashing into the room she was in. Scott remembers being knocked to the ground and her flute literally bent out of shape. That day, she told her mother it was time to make a change. She auditioned at ASFA and was accepted. She spent her summers at music camps in Alabama and North Carolina. She put even more time into her instrument and earned a scholarship to study music at the University of Alabama and then a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University.

Scott always had it in her mind to become a classical flutist in a symphony orchestra. When she was ready to get her doctorate and find a job at a symphony, her alma mater ASFA invited her to apply for a teaching job.

“I never wanted to be a teacher, but I thought I would be a fool to not come back,” she said.

That was 18 years ago, and Scott is happy she decided to return.

Fulfilling Destiny

During her tenure at ASFA, Scott joined the Tuscaloosa Symphony as a flutist and branched out into solo classical performances. About nine years ago, she decided to try something different and performed a cover of a Beyoncé song, “Deja Vu,” on her flute. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and Scott had unknowingly kicked off the next phase in her career. Jazz guitarist Keith Williams took notice, and soon she was opening up for him.

“People would ask where they could get a CD of my music, and I had not made any,” she said. “So, I started making CDs.”

Enter music producer Kelvin Wooten, who has worked with Scott on all four of her albums.

“She just does everything so well,” Wooten said. “She is able to flip back and forth from classical to smooth jazz.”

Growth

Wooten, who has worked with musicians in all genres, said he is struck by how much Scott continues to grow as a jazz artist: “Her approach to jazz is masterful.”

Scott and Wooten recently spent a week of studio time recording songs for her album—and she’s done all of this while maintaining hectic work and home schedules that include caring for her teenage son and her husband, who is also her manager. Scott said her calendar stays full.

“I don’t know how I do it,” she said. “It’s just Jesus. And I have a good team.”

When she has to juggle her life and her career, Scott remembers that she is doing exactly what she should be doing.

“I am a firm believer that God has already planned out your life,” she said. “You are living out those plans, so try not to stress out about it.

“[I believe] this is what I am supposed to do, and it is all going to work out.”

You can learn more about Kim Scott at www.kimscottmusic.com.

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times.

What Actor Joe Pesci Taught Birmingham-Native Kat Files About Movie Sets

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Files was on set as a featured background actress for the film "The Irishman," scheduled for theatrical release in fall 2019; it is directed by Martin Scorsese and features DeNiro, Pesci, and Pacino. Leonardo DiCaprio, who isn't in the film, was on set one day to watch, Files said.

19 hours ago

July 29, 2019

Kat Files (Photo by: birminghamtimes.com)

 

By Ameera Steward

For Kat Files, a Birmingham native, to be on set with actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci was quite an experience.

“I was shooting with them for eight days in a row,” said Files, 26, a renowned dancer, model, and actress, who was born and raised in Birmingham and attended the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA). “One of the days, we were on set for more than 14 hours, and Joe Pesci stopped by to speak with us for a minute about all you learn while being on set that long.”

Files was on set as a featured background actress for the film “The Irishman,” scheduled for theatrical release in fall 2019; it is directed by Martin Scorsese and features DeNiro, Pesci, and Pacino. Leonardo DiCaprio, who isn’t in the film, was on set one day to watch, Files said.

One thing she learned from Pesci: “When you’re on set for that many hours with celebrities, … saying less is more. [Also], keep your ears open to gather all the crucial information that’s happening on set around you.”

“People tend to get very talkative when they’ve been on set that many hours,” Files said. “You want to always remain professional.”

Though Files is known mainly for her distinction in dance—at ASFA, she received the Prix de Excellence de Dance Award, the school’s highest award given in the field—she also has acted in a short film that was released during the spring and appeared in commercials and television shows.

Files was a featured ballerina on the television show “Gotham” (FOX, November 2017) and a featured magician’s assistant on “Deception” (ABC, March 2017). She has done a television commercial and print campaign for Courtyard by Marriott, and most recently danced in a television promo commercial for the Super Bowl (January 2019) on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She also modeled for a Walmart calendar campaign (January 2019) and the Ralph Lauren/L’Oréal “Beyond Romance” on camera and print campaign (August 2018).

“I still love to model, and I still love to act, but nothing gives me the feeling that dance does—that gut feeling you have when you’re enjoying everything you do, … putting your full heart and soul into something,” she said.

Combining dance with acting is even more rewarding, Files said.

Being on set is “cool but being able to dance [as] … a featured ballerina on the show ‘Gotham’ or something like that, I was like, ‘Wow! This is another way I can still dance and do what I love but also incorporate other areas of the arts that I love.’”

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times.

America’s Got Talent’s Brian King Joseph To Support United Abilities on Aug. 3

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — No one captured more hearts and inspired the judges and audience of America's Got Talent than electric violinist Brian King Joseph during Season 13 of the show in 2018. Despite living with a rare and very painful nerve condition called peripheral neuropathy, Joseph, or "The King of Violin", made it all the way to the finals of the top rated talent show.

2 days ago

July 28, 2019

Violinist Brian King Joseph

By Pat Byington

No one captured more hearts and inspired the judges and audience of America’s Got Talent than electric violinist Brian King Joseph during Season 13 of the show in 2018.

Despite living with a rare and very painful nerve condition called peripheral neuropathy, Joseph, or “The King of Violin”, made it all the way to the finals of the top rated talent show.

Joseph will be in Birmingham on August 3, at 7 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hal, his first time in Alabama.

He will perform and describe his own powerful story at United Ability’s 3rd Annual Journey of Hope. The event supports the advancement of medicine, technology, and therapies for people living with disabilities.

Earlier this month, Bham Now interviewed Joseph about his journey, America’s Got Talent and why the upcoming concert benefiting United Ability means so much to him.

At the start of the interview, we talked about his health and what he faces day to day.

“My nerves are dying,” he said. “What I mean by that, every single one of my nerves that matters, all throughout my legs, arms, back, they have been slowly deteriorating, since about six years ago. In my case it was an acute onset – it hit me very hard and immediately – I lost feeling in both my hands and my feet. And that continues to spread. It starts in your extremities, spreads throughout your body, eventually causing paralysis. It’s incurable. But I believe and hope eventually we will find some treatment and management.”

As a result of his condition, Joseph is in pain 24/7. He describes it as a high level of pain that burns and is like being stuck with pins and needles.

Constantly playing violin is an exercise that gives Joseph a chance to fight back, he said.

“All that being said it is simply an obstacle. I’m just blessed to have an outlet that not only fills my heart, but also allows me to be physical. If it weren’t for the violin, the adrenaline and feeling and how much I love it, inadvertently, it saved me. When I play its magic.”

If you are a follower of America’s Got Talent, last year’s final show, you got to witness how Joseph’s health nearly kept him out of the final show.

After rehearsing a duet with fellow violinist Linsdsey Stirling, Joseph’s body in his own words, “locked up.”

“I had pain attacks. I felt like a baby. I didn’t move.”

Somehow, he played that evening

“Every time I look at that performance, I don’t know how. That day I went through the worst pain I have ever gone through. It was scary for me. God is so good. To look at what I’ve went through over the past six years, and I’m still here. He has pulled me through this – everything that has happened.”

Joseph described why performing at United Ability’s Journey of Hope Aug. 3 means so much for him.

“Everybody has a journey. My journey is to set out and inspire others to follow their journeys,” he said. “Because I found in following my journey, in following hope, and being positive and believing in the power of miracles, hope and striving forward, you can find salvation. I was saved in that way. By being able to follow my journey.”

Joseph said he sees parallels in his story and United Ability’s Journey of Hope event.

“I really want to be a beacon of light – to show other people it can be done. It is not easy. Everyone at United Ability, they understand that. They know life is not easy. For them life is a series of challenges. For them, they may feel I’m lesser, I’ve felt that way. I want them to know it really makes them stronger. They are my inspiration, They are my heroes. I just want to elevate and lift them up.

Music saved my life. I want to use it now to save other people’s lives.”

Open to the public, celebrate and connect with United Ability at the 2019 Journey of Hope on August 3, 6 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephen Center.

For more on the modern, mobile guide to Birmingham, visit www.bhamnow.com.

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times.

Shaheed and DJ Supreme: From the Local Stage to Global Ambition

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — If it's Saturday night in Birmingham, that usually means it's showtime somewhere on the city's music scene for hip-hop artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme. After nearly two decades of making music, they are still eagerly received by fans of their conscious brand of hip-hop.

2 days ago

July 28, 2019

Shaheed Tawheed (right) and DJ Jon “Supreme” Malone. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn, For The Birmingham Times)

By Anita Debro

If it’s Saturday night in Birmingham, that usually means it’s showtime somewhere on the city’s music scene for hip-hop artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme. After nearly two decades of making music, they are still eagerly received by fans of their conscious brand of hip-hop.

On a recent Saturday evening, the lyrical duo heads to The Nick Rocks on the city’s Southside well before the crowds show up to talk about their musical roots and upcoming album “The Art of Throwing Darts,” which is slated for release later this year. That album will feature artists like three-time Grammy nominee Raheem DeVaughn and local artists Lauren Strain and Percy P.

In 2000, Shaheed Tawheed, still a student at Shades Valley High School, started hanging out at some of Birmingham’s hip-hop venues. At the time, Jon “DJ Supreme” Malone, a transplant from Detroit, Mich., was already an established artist. The two crossed paths at Eargasm, a hip-hop open-mic night hosted by DJ Supreme at the High Note Lounge. That show, which began in the late 1990s and lasted into the early 2000s, gave many of Birmingham’s most popular hip-hop performers their start—including Shaheed.

“We were right there at the beginning. There was a fledgling hip-hop scene back then,” said DJ Supreme, who was producing for other artists at the time.

Shaheed was collaborating with several rappers in DJ Supreme’s circle at the time, too. By 2007, Shaheed and DJ Supreme were working together almost exclusively on Shaheed’s solo works, and eventually they teamed up to form a group.

Larger Stage

In 2013, the duo released “Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding,” an album that put them on an international stage.

“That album has blessed us,” said DJ Supreme. “It allowed us to tour the world and open up for [hip-hop group] Jurassic 5.”

While Shaheed and DJ Supreme continue to tour outside of the country and gain fans from all over, the duo has never considered making music anywhere but Birmingham.

“Being from here has been a gift and challenge,” Shaheed said. “People always say, ‘We can’t believe y’all are from Alabama.’ But there is so much music history here—from soul to jazz. [Chart-topping singer and songwriter] Eddie Kendricks was from here, and so was [jazz musician] Sun-Ra.”

Against the Grain

Shaheed and DJ Supreme have steadily gone against the grain of Southern hip-hop, opting for substance over blaring beats. Shaheed called it “edutainment,” a sound that is heavily influenced by DJ Supreme’s love of soul music.

“We have been able to forge our own style of music here,” said DJ Supreme. “There is no pressure to conform. We always do the music we feel.”

Shaheed agreed, saying they have found a way to please audiences and themselves as artists.

“We never follow trends, and our music comes very organically.”

You can learn more about Shaheed and DJ Supreme at http://communicatingvessels.com/shaheed-and-dj-supreme.

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times.

Brandy Williams Rebounded From Hurricane Katrina To Bring Taste of NOLA to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — At age 18, two weeks into her freshman year at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL), New Orleans, La., native Brandy Williams's life changed forever—when Hurricane Katrina forced her family from the only place they knew and loved.

2 days ago

July 28, 2019

Brandy Williams (Photo by: birminghamtimes.com)

By Ameera Steward

“That time was just a blur because it was just a nightmare,” said Williams. “You’re happy that everybody is safe. Still, …all my childhood memories, … all of our videos [are gone]. … I don’t have any baby pictures to show my [future] kids because they got destroyed. We were able to save some stuff from the second floor [of our house], but everything on the first floor was destroyed.”

One thing Williams didn’t lose was one her fondest memories of growing up: the sweet taste of snow melting in her mouth after eating a New Orleans snoball. “Unlike a snow cone that is extremely hard and crunchy, a New Orleans-style snoball is very soft and fluffy,” according to Williams’s website (whodatsnoballs.com).

“I remember snoball stands in New Orleans being so popular,” Williams said. “My favorite ones were Plum Street and Rodney’s… It’s just a taste of home.”

Williams, 32, has brought a taste of New Orleans to Birmingham as the owner of Williams Who Dat Snoballs, a food truck that sells not only a range of snoball flavors but also some of her favorite hometown dishes, including red beans and rice, gumbo, crawfish pies, jambalaya and crawfish etouffee.

“[If] you would have told me three years ago that I would have a truck selling snoballs, I would have laughed in your face,” said Williams, who now puts smiles on the faces of her customers.

“I’ve always had a love for kids and a love for people,” she said. “One of the greatest things [is] something as simple as giving a snoball [with gummy bears on top] to a child and seeing that child’s face light up. Something as simple as bringing a smile to [a child’s] face is very fulfilling to me. That makes it all worth it.”

Putting gummy bears on top of a snoball was something Williams grew up with.

“It was only natural to do it here,” she said.

Williams Who Dat Snoballs offers flavors, such as cake batter, banana, mango, pink lemonade, and strawberry cheesecake; prices range from $3 to $6 for different sizes.

Family

Looking back on the hurricane that brought her family to Birmingham, Williams said, “I wouldn’t wish that pain or devastation on anyone, not even my worst enemy. I wouldn’t want [anyone] to experience that.

“One day you have a home, and the next day you don’t know where you’re going to live, where you’re going to lay your head, where your family is.”

Williams was majoring in communications and minoring in business at ULL when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005. She was staying in an apartment on campus when her parents came to stay with her in Lafayette, La., which is about two and a half hours from New Orleans. They stayed with her for two weeks and moved to Birmingham in September of that year.

“I went to [ULL] to be close to New Orleans [and] my parents, then they moved all the way … to [Hoover], Alabama,” she said. “[This] was probably one of the hardest things I think we ever had to do.”

The Williams family lost everything and scattered to different places. Her dad went back to New Orleans for work. One sister was in college in Oklahoma. Another sister was in Atlanta, Ga. Brandy was in Lafayette.

If not for God, Williams said, she doesn’t know how they would have survived.

After graduating from ULL in 2009, Williams said there was no doubt about where she would live.

“We had been through a lot, lost our whole house, and got displaced. Then, a couple of years later I lost my sister unexpectedly,” Williams said. “I had to come home. … Home is where my family is.”

Williams’s sister, who attended and graduated from an Oklahoma college in 2008, became ill while the family was living in Hoover, so coming back to her family meant everything to Williams because she was able to see them and make sure they were doing well.

“[It was important] just to know that I got to see them, touch them, … make sure they’re eating, make sure they’re getting up and still continuing with life,” said Williams. “I know it wasn’t my responsibility, but I felt like it was my responsibility to make sure my parents kept living because they still had other kids to live for.”

Who Dat

Coming to Birmingham also meant bringing a slice of New Orleans along with her—so Williams started her business in the summer of 2017 with a table and a tent.

“I thank God for my parents, [Blake Williams Sr. and Donna Williams],” she said. “My dad believes in me more than I believe in myself. If it weren’t for him, I probably … wouldn’t [be where] I am now. … He got all of my business licenses and registered everything I needed. … [My parents] have been behind me 100 percent since the moment I said this is what I wanted to do.”

Her parents help in another way, too. Williams still works a full-time job as a help desk analyst at a local financial software company. Technology and computers were an occupation before she started her business, and her family helps run things while she’s in the office.

Williams Who Dat Snoballs operates mainly during the summer. Because of the heat, they mainly sell snoballs and crawfish nachos; on Sundays, they sell New Orleans cuisine specialties. In the colder months, the family sells food full time—but that doesn’t stop them from selling snoballs.

“I can’t pull up somewhere and be like, ‘Oh, we’re not selling snoballs. As long as I have this truck and it says Who Dat Snoballs, I’ll put ice in the machine and crank it up. Even if it’s just one, … I’m going to always be Who Dat Snoballs,” Williams said.

Another positive about the food truck for Williams: it helps her meet new people and gets her out of her comfort zone. That’s a benefit for someone who’s not from Birmingham because her business interactions give her an opportunity to network.

Williams Who Dat Snoballs is usually set up at Exit 1 in McCalla at the Sunoco gas station on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. They also travel to farmer’s markets, and Williams said they’ll still do table and tent.

“We haven’t forgotten where we came from,” she said.

For more information on Williams Who Dat Snoballs, visit whodatsnoballs.com.

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times.

HBCU Weekend: Miles Looks For First Victory; ASU Looks To Rebound 

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Miles College will try to pick up a victory when it opens regular season play in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) on Saturday. Miles (0-2) will face Fort Valley State (0-2) in the Prince Hall Americanism Classic at Sloan-Alumni Stadium. The kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

11 months ago

September 15, 2018

By Donald Hunt

Miles College will try to pick up a victory when it opens regular season play in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) on Saturday. Miles (0-2) will face Fort Valley State (0-2) in the Prince Hall Americanism Classic at Sloan-Alumni Stadium. The kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

Miles suffered a tough 37-21 loss to West Alabama last week. The Golden Bears’ quarterback Daniel Smith completed 24-of-43 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Smith connected with his top wide receivers Leonard Tyree and LeAnthony Robinson who both had terrific games. Tyree had eight catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson finished with eight receptions for 74 yards.

The Golden Bears got a big play from defensive lineman Jaylun Thomas who had a 96-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Tuskegee University (1-1) was able to get its first win of the season with a 20-0 victory over Albany State (0-2) in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play. The Golden Tigers won the fifth annual White Water Classic by shutting out the Golden Rams.

Tuskegee defensive back Rorrick Steward was named Most Valuable Player of the classic. In addition, he was selected as the SIAC Defensive Player of the Week. Steward had two interceptions and one was returned for 35 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Tuskegee will go back on the road to play Clark Atlanta (0-2) on Saturday, September 15. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

SWAC

Alabama State University didn’t have many bright spots losing to seventh-ranked Auburn 63-9 last week on the road with the exception of defensive tackle Ricky Haley who was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defensive Player of the Week.

Haley got the Hornets a score when he tackled back-up quarterback Malik Willis for a safety. Haley also had four total tackles and a tackle for loss.

On Saturday, Alabama State (1-1) will visit Kennesaw State (1-1) ranked seventh among Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams in a non-conference game. The kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical (1-1) dropped a 25-20 decision to North Alabama last week. Quarterback Aqeel Glass was able to effectively move the offense for AAMU. Glass completed 24-of-40 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Bulldogs ground attack was led by running backs Trevon Walters and Jordan Bentley who rushed for 64 and 61 yards respectively. AAMU will need a strong performance on both sides of the ball on Saturday against the host University of Cincinnati (2-0) in a non-conference FBS matchup. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times

Birmingham Health Center Welcomes Everyone With Open Arms

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Ask the team at Alabama Regional Medical Systems (ARMS) in Birmingham about the services provided, and they'll mention medical and dental care; OB-GYN; behavioral health; and a host of others. But they provide something else, too—laughter.

11 months ago

September 14, 2018

Dr. Dwight Williams, director of oral health for Alabama Regional Medical Services, is shown at the Northside Dental Clinic in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

By Ariel Worthy

Ask the team at Alabama Regional Medical Systems (ARMS) in Birmingham about the services provided, and they’ll mention medical and dental care; OB-GYN; behavioral health; and a host of others. But they provide something else, too—laughter.

“Keep it light and humorous,” said ARMS Director of Oral Health Dwight Williams, DMD. “[Patients] come in here with a lot of stress and apprehension.”

Helping people deal with stress and apprehension has been a key, especially given what some underserved, uninsured, underinsured, low-income, and homeless patients face. Williams, who has worked at ARMS since 2004, said many times he has to extract teeth.

“That’s a big deal if you’re homeless and [have] a toothache,” he said. “You’re outside. You’re in pain. I try to have patients relax if they’re coming in for something like that.”

Referral System

Community health centers throughout the Birmingham metro area are working together more than ever to provide services for the city’s underserved citizens.

“We have a referral system through which we refer patients who need surgeries or need to see specialists, so we’ve contracted with specialists in the community to accept our patients at a discounted rate,” said ARMS CEO Anthony Gardner.

Anthony Gardner, chief financial officer of Alabama Regional Medical Services, is shown in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Mark Almond Photo, for The Birmingham Times)

[/media-credit] Anthony Gardner, chief financial officer of Alabama Regional Medical Services, is shown in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

ARMS is a community health center that has served the greater Birmingham area for decades. Its aim is to ensure that patients have access to the best care via a partnership among several local agencies, including Cooper Green Mercy Health Services; Access Birmingham, which has specialists who work with low-income individuals; the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH); United Way of Central Alabama; the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB); and Children’s of Alabama. ARMS, a designated Federal Qualified Health Center (FQHC), offers a broad range of services.

“We’ve always had social workers on site. … We’ve had professionals work with patients who have substance-abuse issues,” Gardner said. “There’s been a push to provide those kinds of services to those who need them.”

Homeless Population

In March, ARMS moved its headquarters from 1600 20th Street South to the Cooper Green building at 1515 6th Ave. South. The organization, founded in 1983 as Birmingham Healthcare for the Homeless, has rebranded—under the slogan “Welcoming You With Open ARMS”—and expanded its services and emphasis.

“Our original focus was on the homeless population,” said Gardner, a graduate of A.H. Parker High School and Talladega College. “We still have a homeless clinic on 24th street, but I don’t like to call it a homeless clinic because we can see everyone.”

Still, care for the homeless remains a critical part of the work.

“I can see people. I can talk to people. I can get a grasp on their needs,” Williams said. “Homeless people used to come in on regular days like everyone else, but we had a schedule and would often leave late trying to get everyone seen. So, I talked to the CEO and said, ‘Hey, let’s open up one day a week on which we really don’t make any money and we can see the homeless.’ We set that day up … all day for homeless patients and wouldn’t schedule anybody that day. We’d see about 20 people.

“I never want people to get the wrong idea about why we did that. One might think I didn’t want homeless people sitting with regular patients, but that was the farthest thing from my heart. I wanted them to be seen because they were hurting.”

Prior to establishing Thursdays for non-paying patients, visitors used to wait for hours.

“Sometimes we’ll have all rooms filled,” Williams said. “We see not only the homeless; we have what you call the working poor. We’re open completely for insured, uninsured, everybody—whether or not they have the ability to pay.”

Extra Steps

ARMS Chief Medical Officer Julio Delgado, MD, provides primary care services. Before he started working at ARMS in September 2016, he was in private practice in Montgomery. He always wanted to care for the homeless population, though, and that’s something he can do that through ARMS.

“When a patient comes in, you don’t think, … ‘What insurance do they have? What can they cover?’ You think about the patients themselves and how to treat them,” Delgado said.

Part of his job is to keep patients as healthy as possible, especially among a population that focuses on daily survival.

“We provide the extensive care they need,” which sometimes means taking extra steps.

“If a patient is not well-read, I show them [what’s going on with their health] based on evidence,” Delgado said. “I show them an extremely elevated blood pressure, [for instance], let them see what is going on in their bodies, and then give them solutions.”

“Mom-and-Pop” Clinic

Katherine Harrison, DNP, a nurse practitioner at the Crestwood ARMS at 7001 Crestwood Blvd., views her facility as a quiet, “mom-and-pop-type” clinic. She joined ARMS seven years ago has been at the Crestwood location since it opened three years ago. She does not see as many homeless patients, but she does see many who are uninsured or underinsured.

Harrison looks at her patients from a holistic approach “even spiritually,” she said: “It’s not beneath me or anyone here to pray with a patient.”

“A holistic approach means looking at a patient from every angle, from the ground up,” Harrison said. “Working here I’ve definitely grown and learned how to not just look at my patients with the mindset of, ‘Here, go get your prescription. See you next time.’ I look at them with, ‘OK, I know you’ve got a lot going on. You take care of your mom. You can’t get here, so let me get you a token for your next trip.’

And that’s part of the facility’s philosophy to welcome all with open arms.

“We try to look at every aspect of the patients’ needs, not just their immediate needs when they walk through the door,” Harrison said.

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times

