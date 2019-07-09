By The Cincinnati Herald

It’s one of the largest outdoor recreation and nature education events for kids in the country, and it’s right here in Cincinnati! Great Parks presents the Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo on Friday, July 12 from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. at Winton Woods Harbor.

The 14th annual event is expected to have 4,000–5,000 attendees, including groups from the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati Recreation Commission and Whole Again (a faith-based organization that serves low-income children), as well as the public.

There will be a variety of free hands-on activities offered all day, including paddling rafts on Winton Lake, a climbing wall, live animals and fishing. Exhibitors include Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati Museum Center, Ohio EPA, REI and WAVE Foundation, among others. FC Cincinnati’s mascot “Gary” the lion will be making a special visit too!

The Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo is rain or shine. Winton Woods Harbor is located across from 10245 Winton Road. Learn more at https://www.greatparks.org/calendar/special-events/kids-outdoor-adventure-expo.

This article originally appeared in the Cincinnati Herald.