Kiawah Beachwalker Park Reopens

Kiawah Beachwalker Park (Photo by: charlestonchronicle.net)
By The Charleston Chronicle

Kiawah Beachwalker Park reopened on Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Showers and changing rooms are still under construction and will not be available. The park will be providing freshwater hoses that patrons may use to rinse their feet and beach items. Lifeguards will go on duty starting Saturday, May 25. Beach chair/umbrella rentals and snack bar will also be available starting Saturday.

The park will remain open after the long weekend; however, there will be some ongoing construction activity. During this final construction activity, the park may have to close for a limited time. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for the park’s Notify Me alert system to learn of any additional closures. Go to CharlestonCountyParks.com/Notifyme to register for the alert.

Kiawah Beachwalker Park offers 150 parking spots. Once those spots are full, cars are not allowed to queue on Beachwalker Drive. However, if the parking lot is full, patrons can go to the gate and put their name in an automated queuing software that will alert them via text message when a parking spot has become available, eliminating the need to wait in line.

The scope of the recent renovations to the park included:

     –The replacement of the boardwalk from the parking lot to the existing showers.

    –The replacement of the showers and changing rooms.

     – The addition of new accessible parking spaces and a paved access pathway to the boardwalk.

     – The replacement of the gatehouse and traffic improvements to the entry of the park.

Kiawah Beachwalker Park, located on the west end of Kiawah Island, offers ocean frontage and a river view, along with the only public beach access on Kiawah Island. The park is managed by the Charleston Park and Recreation Commission.

