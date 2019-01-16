Kenya: 25-Year-Old Invents Smart Gloves to Aid Deaf

Pulse Live is reporting Roy Allela, 25, has invented smart gloves that convert sign language into audible sound. Allela developed the invention after his niece was born deaf and his family had difficulty communicating with her because they did not know sign language.

George Tubei writes:

“They say necessity is the mother of invention and the need to communicate and connect with her niece pushed 25-year-old Roy to invent smart gloves that convert sign language movements into audio speech.

Sign-io’s sign language to speech translation glove recognizes various letters signed by sign language users and transmits this data to an Android application where it is vocalized.

This feat saw Roy win admiration and recognition by the prestigious American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the world’s largest organization for mechanical engineers, during its prestigious 2017 ASME Innovation Showcase (ISHOW) competition.”

Read more about Allela’s invention at Pulse Live.

Follow The Burton Wire on Instagram and Twitter @TheBurtonWire.

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire.