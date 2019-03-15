Keb’ Mo’ Blues Guitar Icon Heads To Memorial Hall For A Special Solo Performance

Keb' Mo'
Keb' Mo'

By The Cincinnati Herald

It all took off for Keb’ Mo’ in 1994 with the self-titled release under his newly coined Keb’ Mo’ moniker, and over the years, he has proven that he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels.

Album after album, 14 in total, garnered him 4 GRAMMY awards and a producer/engineer/artist GRAMMY Certificate for his track on the 2001 Country Album of the Year, Hank Williams Tribute — Timeless.

He has received 11 GRAMMY nominations, in total, including Country Song of the Year for “I Hope,” co-written with The Dixie Chicks, and three alone for his 2014 self-produced release, BLUESAmericana including Americana Album of the Year. Keb’ has also been awarded 11 Blues Foundation Awards and 6 BMI Awards for his work in TV & Film.

Now, the highly lauded musician heads to Cincinnati for a solo performance at Memorial Hall with the Longworth-Anderson Series.

For tickets, visit www.memorialhallotr.com, the Memorial Hall box office or charge by phone at 513-977-8838.

This article originally appeared in the Cincinnati Herald.

