Jussie Smollett officially a suspect and faces felony charge

By A.R. Shaw

Jussie Smollett could face jail time. The Chicago Police have officially named Smollett as a suspect for filing a false report.

According to tweet by Chicago police communications officer, Anthony Guglielmi, Smollett faces a Class 4 felony and detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County grand jury.

Smollett initially told police that he was attacked in Chicago by two White men who wore Make America Great Again hats and yelled racial and homophobic slurs on Jan. 29. During the attack, Smollett said the men poured a chemical substance on him and tied a rope around his neck. When he arrived at the hospital, the rope was still around his neck.

Police questioned two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, on Feb. 15. Police learned that the brothers purchased the rope from an Ace Hardware store in the Chicago area. CBS reports that the brothers were paid $3,500 before leaving for Nigeria and were promised an additional $500 upon their return. After the attack, they returned to Nigeria.

Following the interrogation, the brothers, who both appeared as extras on “Empire,” were released from police custody.

Video has emerged of the brothers buying MAGA hats and ski masks from a store.

Although the evidence against Smollett continues to mount, Fox and the creators of “Empire” continue to stand by the actor.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.

