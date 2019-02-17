Jussie Smollett allegedly paid men to attack him and lied about assault

Jussie Smollett could possibly face time in jail for allegedly filing a false police report. CNN is reporting that the “Empire” actor hired two men to attack him and lied about the assault.

Smollett initially told police that he was attacked in Chicago by two White men who wore Make America Great Again hats and yelled racial and homophobic slurs on Jan. 29. During the attack, Smollett said the men poured a chemical substance on him and tied a rope around his neck. When he arrived at the hospital, the rope was still around his neck.

Police questioned two brothers, known as Abel and Ola, on Feb. 15. Police learned that the brothers purchased the rope from an Ace Hardware store in the Chicago area. CBS reports that the brothers were paid $3,500 before leaving for Nigeria and were promised an additional $500 upon their return. After the attack, they returned to Nigeria.

Following the interrogation, the brothers, who both appeared as extras on “Empire,” were released from police custody.

Smollett told his side of the story on “Good Morning America” and maintained that he’s telling the truth. He has yet to respond to the recent claims that he lied about the entire incident.

