Judge Mablean And The Mablean Ephriam Foundation Presents Its 17th Annual Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards , With An Expanded Global Presence

Television personality and philanthropist, Judge Mablean, and the Mablean Ephriam Foundation created as her name sake, presents its 17th Annual HUF Award, Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards and Scholarship Brunch.

The 17th Annual Unsung Fathers Awards will be held on Father’s Day, June 16th at the beautiful Long Beach Hilton Hotel. Brunch and Program is from 1pm to 4pm with Red Carpet beginning at 12 noon .

This year, the event has expanded and will provide a global presence. The show will stream live on LiveKanvas.com and will be aired as well on The WORD Network at a later time.

These global media outlets will give the world an opportunity to be a part of this celebration.

Judge Mablean’s intent is to honor fathers who have seemingly been forgotten or underappreciated and to continually highlight the importance of fathers in their children and families lives. Additionally, collegiate scholarships will be presented to eligible students at the HUF Awards.

Tickets are available for purchase at: www.hufawards.com

Each year some of the greatest Talent of the community join Judge Mablean to celebrate these fathers. This year will be no different with a strong celebrity presence.

ENTERTAINMENT will be provided by Michael Phillips Band-Musical Director/Jazz Saxophonist with other guests to be announced.

Applications and Nominations are now being accepted for Father Nominees . The categories are:

Solo Warrior Award (Single Fathers as primary custodial parent)

Love Cares (married fathers in the home)

Fatherhood Forever Award (divorced fathers)

Village Dad Award (Community Dad)

Living Legacy Award (65 years old or over , married to same woman over 45 years).

Scholarship Applications are being accepted also for high school graduates from Los Angeles County.

Both applications are available on the web site: hufawards.com.

Sponsorship opportunities and vendor space is also available.

Log onto website: www.hufawards.com for applications. For further information or questions, you may call ‪323 445 6669 or email us at efromfoundation@aol.com.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.