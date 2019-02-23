JPMorgan Chase & Co. Commits $1.3 Million to Put Houston’s Disconnected Youth on Track for College and Career Success

February 23, 2019 Forward Times Staff Community, Financial Management, Houston Forward Times 0
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Photo by: forwardtimes.com)
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Photo by: forwardtimes.com)
By Forward Times Staff

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has committed $1.3 million to help Houston area’s disconnected youth – which includes more than 111,000 local young people aged 16 to 24 who are not employed or enrolled in school – access the education and skills they need to succeed.

Educate Texas at Communities Foundation of Texas is leading the innovative Bridge to College and Career Success pilot initiative with national partner Jobs For the Future (JFF) as the technical assistance provider. The initiative will re-engage disconnected youth into local, high growth career pathways such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing and construction. The partnerships will guide youth and young adults as they prepare for workforce training and community college, monitor their progress and provide additional necessary support so they are able to graduate.

The effort also got a $250,000 commitment from the Trellis Foundation, which has helped Texas students and families pursue their educational and career dreams for 40 years.

“This generous investment will help provide a future to many young Houstonians who work hard, despite life’s many challenges, by giving them the guidance and support they need to complete their education and discover meaningful career opportunities,” said Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

The success of these disconnected young people is critical to Houston’s economic growth. The cost of inaction to support this population could be as much as $30 billion.

“This is a moral and economic crisis. Without the right skills or education, young people are stuck in low-skills, low-wage jobs or unemployed and employers lack the skilled workers they need to support Houston’s economy. Here in Houston, we’re investing in high-quality, career-focused education programs so that more young people have a real shot at a better life for themselves and their families,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

There are an estimated 480,000 disconnected youth across Texas, with almost one in four living in the Gulf Coast region.

According to Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, more than half of all jobs in Houston require some education beyond high school.

Helping Houston’s disconnected youth overcome barriers such as poverty and parenting responsibilities requires a variety of innovative approaches. Each of the four partnerships supported by these investments designed creative and youth-centered solutions to help young adults make their way back to education and employment in Houston’s growing industries. The four partnerships include:

  • Capital IDEA, in partnership with Houston Community College Southeast, developed the “Career My Way” program, which emphasizes self-discovery, career exploration and academic preparation in the following employment sectors: Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Commercial and Industrial Construction, Ports and Maritime, among others.
  • Project GRAD, in partnership with the Houston Community College System, is introducing “GRADcafé on the GO”, a mobile advising center that helps Houstonians get into and complete college and career training, focusing on neighborhoods with high concentrations of disconnected youth.
  • SERJobs, with its employer partners Gutier Construction and Marek Bros., is serving as the “employer of record” for paid internships and work-based learning; employers are involved in curriculum design, ongoing mentorship and leadership development.
  • Baylor Teen Health Clinic, in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine, established the Ascend Program to help meet the high demand for middle-skill employees at the Texas Medical Center by recruiting and training young adults who come to the clinics for health services. This initiative will greatly expand that effort to place these young people in entry- and middle-skills jobs with the promise of career advancement.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times

Advertisements

Related Articles

Caption There is a new app available to the public from the FBI which allows potential future applicants, or those simply interested in grading themselves by FBI standards, to prepare for the Physical Fitness Challenge administered as part of the entry process. Alt Text Description
Health

New app allows users to grade their physical fitness level by FBI standards

September 12, 2018 NDG Staff Health, North Dallas Gazette, Sports, Technology 0

NORTH DALLAS GAZETTE — On Sept. 5 there was a small meeting at Germany Park between Dallas-based FBI agents and members of the media. The FBI had challenged members of the local press to take their Physical Fitness Challenge, which is administered to applicants seeking a job with the agency. […read more]

Advertisements
Mayor-elect Yolanda Fordforwardtimes.com
Houston Forward Times

A History Making Year: Yolanda Ford Elected First African American Female Mayor of Missouri City

December 14, 2018 Jeffrey L. Boney Houston Forward Times, Politics, Voting 0

Houston Forward Times — The year 2018 will be remembered for a number of reasons, especially for the number of African American women who were elected to seats that have traditionally been held by non-Black candidates. […read more]

Advertisements
Childish Gambino is performing in Dallas this weekend.
Entertainment

Final week of September in DFW is Filled with Concerts, Food and Laughs

September 22, 2018 NDG Staff Entertainment, Food, North Dallas Gazette 1

NORTH DALLAS GAZETTE — This weekend and next week your entertainment calendar is filled with choices for foodies, concert lovers and comedians. Also, you can plan ahead by entering to win tickets to the State Fair of Texas, the State Fair Classic Game and the Dallas Children’s Theatre’s Treasure of Island Reimagined! […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.