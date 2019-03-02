Jordyn Woods shares her story on ‘Red Table Talk’

By Rollingout.com

Khloé Kardashian has accused Jordyn Woods of “lying” and “trying to save” her own reputation.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star blasted the 21-year-old model for “breaking up her family” after Jordyn and Khloé‘s now-ex partner Tristan Thompson kissed at a recent party.

She fumed on Twitter: “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic).”

Speaking to her “aunt” Jada Pinkett Smith during her “Red Table Talk” interview, Woods alleges that Tristan was the one who kissed her.

She said: “This is where the story gets tricky. I feel like I can’t point fingers because I allowed myself to be in this position. I allowed myself to be there. On the way out he did kiss me … I wish I would not have gone with those girls to the after party and not allowed myself to be in that position.”

And she also wishes she would have told Khloé “the truth from the beginning.”

She said: “If I’d have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn’t have happened … I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloé]. I let her know I’m willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career.”

The former friend of Kylie Jenner also insists it wasn’t a publicity stunt and has ended up with “real people” getting hurt.

“Unfortunately, I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt but it’s real and real people are hurting.”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.

