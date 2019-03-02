Jordyn Woods shares her story on ‘Red Table Talk’

March 2, 2019 rolling Entertainment, Lifestyle, Rollingout.com 0
Jordyn Woods. (Image source: Instagram – @jordynwoods)
Jordyn Woods. (Image source: Instagram – @jordynwoods)

By Rollingout.com

Khloé Kardashian has accused Jordyn Woods of “lying” and “trying to save” her own reputation.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star blasted the 21-year-old model for “breaking up her family” after Jordyn and Khloé‘s now-ex partner Tristan Thompson kissed at a recent party.

She fumed on Twitter: “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic).”

Speaking to her “aunt” Jada Pinkett Smith during her “Red Table Talk” interview, Woods alleges that Tristan was the one who kissed her.

She said: “This is where the story gets tricky. I feel like I can’t point fingers because I allowed myself to be in this position. I allowed myself to be there. On the way out he did kiss me … I wish I would not have gone with those girls to the after party and not allowed myself to be in that position.”

And she also wishes she would have told Khloé “the truth from the beginning.”

She said: “If I’d have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn’t have happened … I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloé]. I let her know I’m willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career.”

The former friend of Kylie Jenner also insists it wasn’t a publicity stunt and has ended up with “real people” getting hurt.

“Unfortunately, I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt but it’s real and real people are hurting.”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com
Advertisements

Related Articles

Entertainment

Film Review: Girls Trip

July 17, 2017 NNPAFreddie Entertainment 0

By Dwight Brown (NNPA Newswire Film Critic) This hilarious and relentlessly bawdy take on a girls’ weekend reunion in New Orleans is following in the footsteps of some very popular female-appeal movies like “Sex In the City” and “Bridesmaids.” But “Girls Trip” is not a Read More

Advertisements
Sports

Lamar Odom Resurfaces Sporting Gaunt Figure After DUI Arrest and Rehab Stint, Laughs Off Rumors of Marital Woes with Khloe Kardashian

September 11, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Sports Comments Off on Lamar Odom Resurfaces Sporting Gaunt Figure After DUI Arrest and Rehab Stint, Laughs Off Rumors of Marital Woes with Khloe Kardashian

[New York Daily News] The NBA star reportedly made pit stops at two local eateries while out in Los Angeles on Monday night. When asked about if he’d been in contact with Kardashian, Odom laughed saying ‘of course.’ NBA star Lamar Odom resurfaced Monday night Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.