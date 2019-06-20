fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics World

Joint Statement on Violent Protests That Have Left Haiti at a Standstill
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Derrick Johnson Featured Government NAACP National News NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: On Juneteenth we must remember our fight for freedom continues

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA Newswire Politics

After Memo Becomes Public, Focus of Trump Citizenship Question is Revealed

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Julianne Malveaux Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA Newswire Politics Video

Juneteenth Reparations Hearing on H.R. 40 Puts Reparations Debate in National Spotlight

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Featured Jeff Fortson JeffCars.com News NNPA Newswire Transportation

Global Car Designer Andre Hudson Gives Us a Peek Inside of ‘Tomorrow's’ Self-Driving Cars

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Toyota TILT Lab Design & Graphics

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Toyota TILT Lab Machining & Fabrication

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium Quick Look

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD

#NNPA BlackPress

Joint Statement on Violent Protests That Have Left Haiti at a Standstill

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “One of the key pillars of a democratic society is the freedom to stand up and speak out, and we fully support the right of Haiti’s citizens to do so. The protesters are urged to remember, however, that violence only begets more violence and its continuation could undermine the international support that Haiti so urgently needs to right itself in the days, weeks, and months ahead.”

Published

5 hours ago

on

Congressional lawmakers have made several trips to Haiti and have witnessed firsthand the devastating toll that natural and manmade disasters have taken on the island nation and its citizens. (Photo: Aftermath of Haiti earthquake - iStockphoto / NNPA)

Washington, D.C.Representatives Frederica Wilson (D-FL), Kathy Castor (D-FL), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Val Demings (D-FL), Alcee Hastings, (D-FL), Debbie Murcarsel Powell (D-FL), Darren Soto (D-FL), Donna Shalala (D-FL) and Barbara Lee (D-CA) have issued the following statement in response to violent protests in Haiti:

“We are extremely troubled by news reports coming out of Haiti that describe a country in a state of emergency as protests continue and at least two lives have been lost.

“Congressional lawmakers have made several trips to Haiti and have witnessed firsthand the devastating toll that natural and manmade disasters have taken on the island nation and its citizens. We must do all that we can to ensure that Haiti does not become a failed state as this crisis unfolds.

“While the frustrations that have prompted the protests are justifiable, the violent acts being used to express them are indefensible and hurt the very people they’re meant to help.

“Violent protests have shut down government services and businesses and are preventing people from getting to work and school. The loss of even one day’s pay could set an already struggling family back by weeks, while the primary targets of the protests continue to live in great comfort.

“One of the key pillars of a democratic society is the freedom to stand up and speak out, and we fully support the right of Haiti’s citizens to do so. The protesters are urged to remember, however, that violence only begets more violence and its continuation could undermine the international support that Haiti so urgently needs to right itself in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

“To address this growing crisis, we plan to convene in July a meeting in South Florida that will include members of the Haitian diaspora and its advocates, elected officials from Haiti and the United States, and other key stakeholders to discuss strategies that will strengthen the rule of law and civil society in Haiti to the benefit of all Haitians.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: