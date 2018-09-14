Join the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area on National Voter Registration Day

September 14, 2018 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive, Politics 0
The League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area will provide information about VOTE411.org, its national and local comprehensive website where voters can register and find out about candidate positions and other essential election information.
September 25, 2018, the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a special event at Stratford High School, 951 Crowfield Blvd., Goose Creek. Community leaders will speak about the importance of the vote. Election information will be available, including opportunities for students and staff to register on-site. On that same date, voter registration drives will be held at West Ashley High School, and at Trident Community College, in partnership with Palmetto Project.

On November 6, South Carolina voters will choose members of Congress, governor and cabinet officers, and members of the State House of Representatives. Numerous important races in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties will be decided, including school boards.

Candidate forums throughout the three counties are also being scheduled. A calendar of League-sponsored candidate forums is posted at http://lwvcharleston.org/calendar_elections.html. Candidate forums are fair and nonpartisan and open to the public; all candidates on the ballot are invited.

Anyone interested in learning more about efforts to register voters and increase informed citizen participation in democracy may contact the League at vote@lwvcharleston.org or 843-766-5416.

The League of Women Voters of the Charleston is proudly working every day at Empowering Voters and Defending Democracy.

Barbara Zia, Director of Citizen Education

Joan Zaleski, Director of Voter Services

League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area

This article originally appeared in The Charleston Chronicle.

