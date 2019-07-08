fbpx
John's Island Book Sale set for July 26-27
John’s Island Book Sale set for July 26-27

By The Charleston Chronicle

Love a bargain? Come to the Charleston Friends of the Library John’s Island Book Sale on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at the John’s Island Branch 3531 Maybank Hwy., 29455. Browse through more than 10,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books at great prices.

Books, DVDs, and CDs, will be available with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction topics. Children’s books start at just $0.50 each. Find great books, great bargains and support your local Library.

The Charleston Friends of the Library is a non-profit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to help fund library services, equipment, training, materials and public programming. The Friends collect and sort donated books for resale to raise money.

Schedule and details: 

  • Friday, July 26 from 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Admission is free Friday and Saturday.
  • A special event for Friends of the Library members will be held at the John’s Island Branch, Thursday evening, July 25 from 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

For more information on our John’s Island Book Sale, visit www.CharlestonLibraryFriends.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

