Jeanne B. Goodwin Story Telling Festival Wednesday, July 10th At Rudisill Regional Library.

The Oklahoma Eagle Newswire

Celebrate the rich tradition of sharing wisdom and humor through words during the “Jeanne B. Goodwin Storytelling Festival” on Wednesday, July 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rudisill Regional Library. See stories brought to life by performer Linda Gorham. For more than 25 years, Gorham has presented her award-winning stories around the world. She will inspire children using movement, humor, and zaniness as she tells imaginative folktales and personal tales.

The festival is part of the Tulsa City-County Library’s Birth to Pre-K & Children’s Summer Reading Program, May 28-August 3, 2019.

While we hope that you would come, we understand if it will not be feasible for you to attend. Family that can attend are asked to share a treat as the children exit the auditorium and walk through the Jeanne B. Goodwin Story Time Room.

Should you have questions, please contact Cher Lyons, Rudisill Regional Library Youth Librarian (clyons@tulsalibrary.org) or me (info is below).

“Linda can rivet people of all walks of life with tales from all over the world – To some, Gorham is a hip, here-and-now, modern day griot.” – Chicago Tribune for more information on Linda Gorham follow the link below.

www.lindagorham.com

This article originally appeared in the Oklahoma Eagle.

