Jazz in the gardens presents poetry in the gardens, a national spoken words competition winner receives $10,000

By Carma Henry

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Presented by the City of Miami Gardens, Poetry in the Gardens is an exciting addition to the Jazz in the Gardens brand that explores the best in spoken word and poetry. The much-anticipated competition, under the theme “Speak Your Art”, will provide a forum for spoken word artists to share their creativity to generate meaningful conversation and use their voices to influence positive changes.

“Jazz in the Gardens is known for showcasing a wide range of talent to the thousands of patrons who attend the festival annually. Talent can manifest itself in a variety of ways; it is not limited to music,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “Poetry in the Gardens provides a platform for these artists to bring their gifts and talents to life, and I am pleased that Jazz in the Gardens has evolved to provide such an opportunity.”

Poets and spoken word artists age 21 and over are encouraged to enter the preliminary competition during the Film Music Art & Culture (FMAC) Conference for a chance to participate in the final contest. Prize money is $10,000  First place, $5000 Second place, and $1500  Third place.

     PRELIMINARY CONTEST: Thursday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., FIU Koven‘s Conference Center, Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus , 3000 N.E. 151 St., North Miami, Fla., 33181

     FINALS CONTEST: Thursday, March 7, 8 p.m., Lorna’s Caribbean & American Restaurant, 19752 N.W. 27 Ave., Miami Gardens, Fla., 33056 For more information http://www.jazzinthegardens.com/poetry/

            For media contact: Suzan McDowell, (305) 490-9145 suzan@circleofonemarketing

This article originally appeared in The Westside Gazette.

