Jazz in the Gardens lineup includes EnVogue, Riley and Richie

By The Florida Courier

More than 60,000 concertgoers are expected in Miami Gardens on March 9 and 10 for the 14th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival.

This year’s lineup includes legendary R&B powerhouse Lionel Richie, who festival producers say has been one of the top requested artists from social media, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Teddy Riley & Friends.

It will feature 1990s superstars Blackstreet with Teddy Riley, Dave Hollister, Bobby Brown and Doug E. Fresh with special guests En Vogue and R&B favorites Jagged Edge.

Rounding out the R&B lineup will be The O’Jays, Stephanie Mills, eclectic violinists Black Violin and gospel’s Tye Tribbett.

Jazz All-Stars and Sugarhill Gang

Back by popular demand, this year’s Jazz in the Gardens Jazz All-Stars will feature neo-soul songstress Maysa, Grammy-nominated guitarist Chieli Minucci, jazz bass guitarist Gerald Veasley, keyboardist Lao Tizer, and saxophonist Nelson Rangell.

Produced by the City of Miami Gardens, Jazz in the Gardens will also feature the Film, Music, Arts & Culture Conference, the Women’s Impact Luncheon and the official Opening Night Party with the Sugarhill Gang.

“We are excited about the talented artists who will be gracing the stage. The diversity in the music and talent offers something for everyone, from the most requested artist on the JITG stage, Lionel Richie, to gospel and of course jazz,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

“The city is extremely pleased with the growth of the festival and the opportunity to showcase our home, Miami Gardens, to the thousands of patrons it attracts.”

For more information, visit jazzinthegardens.com

This article originally appeared in the Florida Courier.

