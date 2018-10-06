Jazz, Fall Festival and Red River Showdown in DFW this week

By Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Entertainment

With temperatures north of 90 degrees, it may not feel like Fall in Dallas yet, but this week’s entertainment calendar is filled with plenty of fall traditions for DFW. Few are more anticipated than the Red River Showdown between the University of Texas vs. Oklahoma game at the State Fair of Texas. But rest assured there are plenty of options for the non-sports families.

Parents, aunts and grandparents can still take their children to see Dallas Children’s Theatre’s production of Treasure Island Reimagined. In fact, NDG readers can still win tickets to see the show, visit here for more info.

Peter Pan is on stage at North Texas Performing Arts – Plano this weekend and next. The J.M. Barrie’s classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris “Moose” Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. This high-flying Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years. Tickets and showtimes here.

Artisan Children’s Theater is debuting ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA JR. at its 148 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 3, with performances are Fridays at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. with additional Noon performances on Oct. 23 and 30. Reserved seating tickets are $7 for children 12 and under and $11 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

Blackprenuer Festival starts tonight at 1003 Cedar Hill Ave. at 7 p.m. Come out and enjoy a three – day, family-friendly event, featuring sports, food, music, fashion, poetry, art and more. Details are here.

Speaking of the State Fair of Texas, readers can still win free tickets to the fair, visit here for the details.

Also, before you head out to grab your corny dog or turkey leg, read more about the 2018 Auto Show and the Slavery at Jefferson’s Monticello: Paradox of Liberty exhibit at the African American Museum.

The big sporting event in town is the annual AT&T Red River Showdown is Saturday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, but of course there are plenty of passionate fans of both teams who plan to take over Downtown Dallas and Uptown with parties on Friday night.

The 5th Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA 2018) will be held in Dallas so get ready to dress up for a fabulous event on Oct. 7 at the House of Blues. Red carpet starts at 6 p.m. and award shows starts at 7:30 p.m. For more details visit here.

Bishop Arts Food and Historical Tour is available every Sunday because it is self-guided experience from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. One suggested starting point is Lockhart Smokehouse. Walkers are invited to sample the fun and fare of this unique neighborhood. Enjoy the colorful galleries and shops, and stop at great eateries including one frequently featured on Best BBQ in Dallas lists. Details here.

DOCUFEST starts at The Texas Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. One of the best films is Mr. Soul! and the filmmaker will be in attendance on Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. Yes, it is late, but it is worth it. Before Oprah, before Arsenio, there was Mr. SOUL. On the heels of the Civil Rights Movement, one fearless black pioneer reconceived a Harlem Renaissance for a new era, ushering giants and rising stars of black American culture onto the national television stage. He was hip. He was smart. He was innovative, political, and gay. In his personal fight for social equality, the man ensured the Revolution would be televised. He was Ellis Haizlip. The Revolution was SOUL.

While in the eclectic Bishop Arts neighborhood, plan to see the latest production at the Bishop Arts Theatre which launches their 25th season. The Champion tells the story of Nina Simone. Read how you can win free tickets here.

Jazz lovers every Thursday can enjoy the Jazz Jam Session hosted by the NM Jazztet at Quill located at 1628 Oak Lawn Ave, Ste. 100 in Dallas. Free aperitif available from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and the music will run from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Bring your instrument and sit in with the band or sit back, sip a cocktail, and enjoy the performance. Admission is free, more details here.

This article originally appeared in The North Dallas Gazette.