Jax Prepares for Early Voting, March Planned for Edward Waters College

In Pivotal Election, Historically Black College Becomes Voting Site

October 20, 2018 The Florida-Georgia Star Politics, The Florida Star, Voting 0

Early voting starts Monday the 22nd and Jacksonville residents and Edward Waters College students especially now have more access to polling places in what many are calling a historic election.

The New Florida Majority and the college’s student government association are holding a rally and march to the polls on the first day of early voting to get the word out to voters and celebrate the recent addition of the campus voting site.

A press conference and March to New Early Voting Site will be held Monday, Oct. 22 11:00 a.m. at Morris Cones Resident Hall, Corner of Tyler St. and Kings Road.

This article originally appeared in The Florida Star

