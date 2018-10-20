Jax Prepares for Early Voting, March Planned for Edward Waters College

Early voting starts Monday the 22nd and Jacksonville residents and Edward Waters College students especially now have more access to polling places in what many are calling a historic election.

The New Florida Majority and the college’s student government association are holding a rally and march to the polls on the first day of early voting to get the word out to voters and celebrate the recent addition of the campus voting site.

A press conference and March to New Early Voting Site will be held Monday, Oct. 22 11:00 a.m. at Morris Cones Resident Hall, Corner of Tyler St. and Kings Road.

This article originally appeared in The Florida Star.