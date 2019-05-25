Jax Millennials Donate to Terry Parker Marching Band

By Jacksonville Free Press

In a new effort using entertainment to re-invest into our communities, Jacksonville Urban League Young Professionals (JULYP) presents a check to Terry Parker High School Marching Band.

JULYP President Dante Jennings and VP of Policy & Procedures Latoya Goodman presented a check for $250 before students in a school banquet at The Rhythm Factory event center on Friday.

The money was earned through proceeds of the Fake Famous Comedy Tour, held in April. JULYP partnered with Gainesville Black Wall Street to host the event at The Rhythm Factory in Jacksonville. The show was hosted by Gina G 2 Funny, featuring comedians Kadeem Robinson, Marlon Maxwell, Jacksonville’s own Nod Ross, and headliner Barry Naylor.

JULYP and Gainesville Black Wall Street worked with The Rhythm Factory, a member of the I Love Music Foundation, to select Terry Parker Marching Band as a recipient of the donation.

Terry Parker Band Director Bill McClendon says the money will have a long term impact on students. He adds, “We’re very grateful for the generous support and financial help that the Jacksonville Urban League Young Professionals has given to the TPHS Band program. Music education is so important, and this act of financial support allows us to keep many instruments in good repair so we can continue to offer instrumental music to any student who has the desire to learn. We all strive to give young people the skills that will help them be the best versions of themselves, and we’re amazingly lucky to have partners in the business community, like the Jacksonville Urban League Young Professionals, who understand, appreciate and support quality music education.”

To follow more of JULYP’s work in the community, please like Jacksonville Urban League Young Professionals on Facebook.

This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press.

Advertisements