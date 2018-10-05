Jason Van Dyke Trial Photos
Van Dyke’s Lawyers Accused of Striking Blacks from Jury Because of Their Race
CHICAGO CRUSADER — Prosecutors on Wednesday, September 12, accused the defense team of Van Dyke of striking Blacks from serving on the jury that would decide the fate of the Chicago police officer who is charged with first degree murder for shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014. […read more]
GUILTY!
October 5, 2018
CHICAGO CRUSADER — Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday, October 5, by a jury at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, ending decades of frustration in Chicago’s Black community and marking a significant turning point involving police misconduct in the police department’s notorious history. […read more]
