Jason Van Dyke Trial Photos

October 5, 2018
Amid jury deliberations Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens while attorneys step before Judge Vincent Gaughan bench, as the jury has sent another question to Judge Gaughan, who read it aloud from the bench, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Antonio Perez/pool/Chicago Tribune)
OFFICER JASON VAN DYKE photographed arriving at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with his attorney on September 10, 2018.
Van Dyke’s Lawyers Accused of Striking Blacks from Jury Because of Their Race

September 14, 2018 crusader Chicago Crusader, Community, Crime 0

CHICAGO CRUSADER — Prosecutors on Wednesday, September 12, accused the defense team of Van Dyke of striking Blacks from serving on the jury that would decide the fate of the Chicago police officer who is charged with first degree murder for shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014. […read more]

Jason Van Dyke convicted of second-degree murder and all 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of police misconduct. (Photo by Nancy Stone/Pool/Chicago Tribune)
GUILTY!

October 5, 2018 crusader #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Crime, Featured, Law, National, News, Uncategorized 0

CHICAGO CRUSADER — Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday, October 5, by a jury at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, ending decades of frustration in Chicago’s Black community and marking a significant turning point involving police misconduct in the police department’s notorious history. […read more]

