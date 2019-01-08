J5 Founders’ Day Weekend Takeover Houston

By Aswad Walker

The Houston Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity celebrated its annual Founders Day with a J5 Founders’ Day Weekend Takeover which included multiple events around the Houston area, including the gathering at the Studio where attendees watched playoff football while feasting on BBQ, fried fish and several other delicacies while washing it all down with their patented Nupe Juice.

Photo By: defendernetwork.com

The crowd enjoyed DJs spinning old school jams while representing for several fraternities and sororities gathered in solidarity to celebrate the original 10 founding Kappas.

Attendees included event organizer Ron Lockett, Larry Sloan, Derrick Williams, Shawntae Nix, LaShonda Johnson, Kedric Patterson, Jarom Dorsey, Janelle Brown, Donna Glover, Alicia Yancy, Bridgette Wilkins, Keiwana Green, Trishauna Garret, @PeppaTrillMcCoy and many others.

This article originally appeared in the Defender News Network.