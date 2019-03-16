IU Northwest gallery shines a spotlight on high school artistry

By The Chicago Crusader

Indiana University Northwest invites the campus and community to view works of art by 59 area high school students, on display from March 11 through 23 in the School of the Arts Gallery, located on the second floor of the Arts & Sciences Building.

In addition to the High School Biennial reception, scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 18 in the gallery, the School of the Arts will also host an open house during the reception. Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees can view exhibitions and demonstrations as well as participate in ceramics, graphic design, printmaking, sculpture, photograph, and painting.

Attendees will be able to tour the School of the Arts facilities, including multiple artist studios, ceramic and sculpture studios, the photography lab, the campus radio station, two theatres, the woodshop, and art galleries.

The exhibiting students, who represent 15 area high schools, were chosen by their respective art teachers to exhibit their work in the gallery, giving them a unique opportunity to show their pieces at the university level and giving them a real-world gallery experience.

Shining a Spotlight on Arts in the Region

“In recent years, the gallery has presented exhibitions ranging from internationally recognized artists to IU Northwest graduating seniors,” said David Klamen, dean of the School of the Arts. “The region’s high schools have a long history of producing remarkable young artists who actively explore their own vision and experiences while immersed in our diverse local cultures. We are proud to exhibit their work.”

Klamen said that dedicating an exhibit to the work of high school students gives the campus an interesting collection of art work to contemplate and discuss, while also offering the community a glimpse of the creativity coming from neighboring art programs. Also, high school students, their families, and teachers will have the opportunity to visit the campus and see their work in a university context.

“Perhaps most importantly,” Klamen said, “exhibits like this remind the participating artists that art is not merely an academic exercise taught out of structured obligations. It is instead an exploration of our individual choices, preferences, and interests, and for many, the visual realization of our values and beliefs.”

This year’s exhibiting schools include: Hebron High School, George Rogers Clark High School, Chesterton High School, Valparaiso High School, Portage High School, Merrillville High School, Hammond High School, Crown Point High School, Highland High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, 21st Century Charter School (Gary), Lake Central High School, Hanover High School, and River Forest High School.

The School of the Arts Gallery is located in the Arts & Sciences Building, second floor. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday March 18 and 23. All exhibits are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Lauren Pacheco at 219-981-5627 or lpachec@iu.edu.

About Indiana University Northwest

One of eight campuses of Indiana University, IU Northwest is located in metropolitan Northwest Indiana, approximately 30 miles southeast of Chicago and 10 miles from the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. The campus has a diverse student population of approximately 4,000 degree-seeking students and 1,500 dual-credit students. The campus offers Associate, Baccalaureate and Master’s degrees in a variety of undergraduate, graduate and pre-professional degree options available from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Health and Human Services, the School of Business and Economics, the School of the Arts and the School of Education. The campus is also host to IU School of Medicine-Northwest-Gary, which actively involves students in research and local healthcare needs through its four-year medical doctorate program. IU Northwest emphasizes high-quality teaching, faculty and student research and engagement on campus and in the community. As a student-centered campus, IU Northwest is committed to academic excellence characterized by a love of ideas and achievement in learning, discovery, creativity and engagement. Indiana University Northwest is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity. The University actively encourages applications from women, minorities, veterans, persons with disabilities, and members of other underrepresented groups.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.

Advertisements