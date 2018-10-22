It’s the law – Minority investment firms use by State

Frerichs Says Assets Brokered by Diverse Firms Grew from $603 Million to $35 Billion in 4 Years; New Legislation to Set Goals for Investments Becomes Law

October 22, 2018 crusader Business, Chicago Crusader, Economy 0
Treasurer Frerichs Testifiesbefore Senate Special Committee on State and Pension Fund Investments on strides to increase opportunity to minority investment firms
Treasurer Frerichs Testifiesbefore Senate Special Committee on State and Pension Fund Investments on strides to increase opportunity to minority investment firms
By The Chicago Crusader

On October 16, 2018, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs testified before the Senate Special Committee on State and Pension Fund Investments about the improvements made in the treasurer’s office to help increase growth and opportunity for Illinois firms owned by Minorities, Women, Veterans and Persons with a Disability (MWVD).

“Our office has made it a priority to provide opportunities for MWVD firms to succeed in the investment space,” Frerichs said. “We are hosting more networking forums, providing more resources, and creating access to help diverse firms obtain more contracts and increase their bottom line.

Since taking office in 2015, Frerichs has made tremendous strides to transform the culture, policies, and operations within the treasurer’s office to increase opportunities available to diverse investment firms.

In the brokerage program alone, the Illinois treasurer’s office has increased assets brokered by diverse firms from $603 million in fiscal year 2014 to $35 billion in fiscal year 2018, nearly 60 times more utilization of MWVD firms. For assets managed, diverse firms accounted for $16 million in January 2015 and has grown to $407 million, a 25-fold increase.

Additionally, all Requests for Proposals (RFP) within the treasurer’s office now provide additional points in the scoring process to MWVD applicants and require firms that submit an RFP to illustrate how they promote diversity and equal opportunity.

The treasurer’s office also has instituted the “Garcia Rule” to require mandatory inclusion of MWVD firms in investment searches. For every search for an external investment manager, our consultants must include at minimum one diverse-owned manager.

Frerichs also touted a new law that will help increase investment and procurement opportunities for MWVD firms. Senate Bill 2363, sponsored by Sen. James Clayborne (D-East St. Louis) and Rep. Will Davis (D-East Hazel Crest), became law on Aug. 19, 2018.

Under the new law, the treasurer’s office must aspire to use businesses owned MWVD’s for no less than 25 percent of contracts and investment-related activities. It also authorizes the Treasurer’s Office to incorporate preferences in the procurement process for MWVD firms, requires a review of a financial institution’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating, and requires the State Treasurer to create and publish an annual report of the utilization of MWVD firms.

“We are very proud to see this legislation become law. It is important that government reflect the diversity of this state,” Frerichs said. “Diversity continues to be a top priority for my administration, but this law helps to make sure these goals are met, and I hope exceeded, for many administrations to come.”

Frerichs also serves as a member of the Midwest Investors Diversity Initiative, a 10-member investor coalition pushing for an increase in corporate board diversity. Since 2016, when the group was formed, the Midwest Initiative has engaged 16 companies that have adopted diverse candidate search policies and six of these companies have appointed women and minorities to their boards of directors.

The Illinois Treasurer is the state’s chief investment officer and Frerichs is a Certified Public Finance Officer. He protects consumers by encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. As the state’s Chief Investment Officer, he actively manages approximately $28 billion. The portfolio includes $12 billion in state funds, $10 billion in college savings plans and $5.5 billion on behalf of local and state governments. The investment approach is cautious to ensure the preservation of capital and returns $28 to the state for every $1 spent in operations. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader

Related Articles

Politics

Chicago Police OK Independent Stop-and-Frisk Evaluations

August 8, 2015 Reporter II Politics 0

Don Babwin, ASSOCIATED PRESS   CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department will allow independent evaluations of its stop-and-frisk procedures that critics say target blacks under an agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union announced Friday, as police nationwide face scrutiny about how they treat Read More

Schuler Scholar Program staffers welcomed Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy Principal Shannae Jackson (center, b/w scarf) to their Lake Forest office on June 20, 2018 for a meeting about the launch of a new Schuler Scholar partnership at Brooks Academy during the 2018-19 academic year. Photo courtesy Schuler Scholar Program.
Chicago Crusader

New Scholars Program To Open Top College Doors

September 15, 2018 crusader Chicago Crusader, Community, Education 0

Chicago Crusader — Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, a CPS selective enrollment high school in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood, announced recently it will partner with the Schuler Scholar Program (schulerprogram.org), a Chicago-area non-profit dedicated to helping first generation, low income, and underrepresented students prepare to gain admission to and succeed at highly selective colleges. […read more]

Business

Black Chicago Fights to Save Historic EBONY Building from Developers

March 1, 2017 NNPAFreddie Business 0

By Erick Johnson (Chicago Crusader/NNPA Member) Downtown Chicago is set to explode with construction. In the next several years, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper will have a new look. A new generation of glitzy skyscrapers will sprout up all over the city, Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.