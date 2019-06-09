Invesco to expand its global headquarters in Atlanta

fbpx
Photo by: realmassive.com

By The Atlanta Voice

One of the world’s leading investment managers has announced plans to expand its global headquarters in Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp, in a news release, announced Invesco’s expansion Thursday. The company, which has been headquartered in Atlanta since 2007, plans to add 500 jobs and invest $70 million as part of the project.

To accommodate the additional employees and further strengthen its presence in Atlanta, officials say Invesco will move to a new building in Midtown Union currently under development and scheduled for completion in August 2022.

Invesco, the sixth-largest U.S. retail asset manager and 13th-largest investment manager globally, employs more than 650 professionals in Atlanta and has more than 8,000 employees in 25 countries.

