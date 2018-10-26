Introducing Black Wall Street Millennial Insurance Agent Keith Ewing

By F. Jones, The Oklahoma Eagle

Keith Ewing is a young established Farmers Insurance agent, whose claim to success is door knocking, which is an art form of sales no longer prominent in the insurance industry. His progressive ideals have earned him several awards of which, “Toppers Club” being one of Farmers most prestigious achievements.

When Keith is not meeting with clients or establishing new relationships in the community, he can be found at places like the Gathering Place, Guthrie Green, Riverside and Everyone Yoga School giving discourses on Vedic knowledge and the power of mantra meditation and yoga.

Who is Keith Ewing? “I am a young innovative Detroiter who fell in love with the Tulsa scene and set out to capitalize on the untapped entrepreneurial market,” stated Ewing.

Why Greenwood? “I chose Greenwood to make my dad proud and to offer a viable option for fellow Oklahomans whom wanted the best insurance company and exemplary agent for a fair price,” stated Ewing.

Keith has recently opened on historic Greenwood, 103 N Greenwood Ave., where his time and effort is being utilized in educating prospective clients about insurance basics.

Keith will be hosting a grand opening November 2nd and raffling off a 43 inch LED TV for more information or to enter please call (918) 388-3934 or email Kewing@farmersagent.com.

The Oklahoma Eagle family would like to welcome Keith Ewing to the historic Greenwood district!

This article originally appeared in the Oklahoma Eagle.