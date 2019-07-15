Inslee Appoints Sabrina Ahrens To Pierce County Superior Court

fbpx
Ahrens has more than 17 years of legal experience in Western Washington. She currently serves as court commissioner for the Pierce County Superior Court where she presides over a variety of civil and criminal hearings. She also worked for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for 14 years as deputy prosecuting attorney and served as pro tem judge for the Olympia and Lakewood Municipal Courts.

Photo by: Pixabay | Pexels.com

By The Seattle Medium

Gov. Jay Inslee recently appointed Sabrina Ahrens to the Pierce County Superior Court today. She will replace Judge Susan Serko who is retiring on August 31.

Superior Court Judge Sabrina Ahrens

Ahrens has more than 17 years of legal experience in Western Washington. She currently serves as court commissioner for the Pierce County Superior Court where she presides over a variety of civil and criminal hearings. She also worked for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for 14 years as deputy prosecuting attorney and served as pro tem judge for the Olympia and Lakewood Municipal Courts.

In addition to her legal work, Ahrens is an active member of her community. She served as vice chair for the March of Dimes South Sound Board of Directors and sat on the Girl Scouts Totem Council Board of Directors.

“In just over two years at the Pierce County Superior Court, Commissioner Ahrens has earned the respect of her colleagues and the confidence of those who have appeared before her,” Inslee said. “Her professional experience and connection to the Pierce County community make her a great fit for this position.”

She received her law degree from Seattle University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from University of Washington.

This article originally appeared in the Seattle Medium

