Indian Springs HS Opens Performing Arts Center

By Precinct Reporter News

The look of astonishment could be seen over and over on the faces of Indians Springs High School (ISHS) students walking through the new Performing Arts Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 18.

Nearby, architect John Sergio Fisher had a similar look of delight on his face.

“This venue is a beacon for the arts and for education here in San Bernardino,” Fisher said. “I hope this is an uplifting place for the community to come enjoy student performances.”

In his four decades as an architect, Fisher, of Los Angeles-based John Sergio Fisher & Associates, has designed more than 300 performing arts venues around the country. Many of his designs have won prestigious industry awards. In fact, the ISHS Performing Arts Center has already garnered a design excellence award from American School & University Magazine.

Built on 18,000 square feet, the center seats 501 and has a modern orchestra pit that allows for additional seating and extra stage space. The project cost $12.5 million and was built in just 21 months. The venue also has dressing rooms, a scene shop, a full fly loft, an art gallery, and a state-of-the-art audio-visual control room.

Until now, ISHS had been holding performances and presentations in its Multi-Use (MU) Room, which serves as the cafeteria but also has a stage and sound system.

“Our students and staff are very much looking forward to the many performances and presentations that will be held in our Performing Arts Center,” Principal Kristen Bicondova said.

With the opening of the new performing arts center, the SBCUSD Board of Education has begun holding its regular meetings in the facility while its permanent headquarters in downtown San Bernardino undergoes remodeling.

This article originally appeared in Precinct Reporter Group.